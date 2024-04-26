NHL draft lottery 2024 set; here's Detroit Red Wings' odds of moving up
The 2024 NHL draft lottery will take place on May 7, the league announced Friday.
The San Jose Sharks own the best odds to land the No. 1 overall pick with an 18.5% chance. The Detroit Red Wings enter the lottery with the No. 15 pick and can only move up 10 spots, though they have just a 0.5% chance of doing so.
Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini, the Hobey Baker Award winner, is the projected No. 1 pick. MSU freshman defenseman Artyom Levshunov is widely projected as a top-five pick, while Saginaw Spirit defenseman Zayne Parekh should be a top-10 pick.
The lottery will be held at NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, N.J.
NHL draft lottery 2024 No. 1 pick odds
Only the top 10 teams have a shot at moving up to the No. 1 pick:
1. San Jose Sharks, 18.5%
2. Chicago Blackhawks, 13.5%
3. Anaheim Ducks, 11.5%
4. Columbus Blue Jackets, 9.5%
5. Montreal Canadiens, 8.5%
6. Utah, 7.5%
7. Ottawa Senators, 6.5%
8. Seattle Kraken, 6%
9. Calgary Flames, 5%
10. New Jersey Devils, 3.5%
11. Buffalo Sabres, 3%
12. Philadelphia Flyers, 2.5%
13. Minnesota Wild, 2%
14. Pittsburgh Penguins, 1.5%
15. Detroit Red Wings, 0.5%
16. St. Louis Blues, 0.5%
