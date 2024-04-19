NHL announces dates, times for Bruins-Maple Leafs playoff series

The NHL on Friday morning announced the schedule for the Boston Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This matchup marks the 17th time that Boston has squared off with Toronto in the postseason, with both sides holding an 8-8 record in the previous series.

The clubs last met in the first round in 2019, when Boston knocked out Toronto in seven games.

Game 1 will be played Saturday at 8 p.m. at TD Garden. The full schedule for the upcoming series is as follows:

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. (TD Garden) TV: NESN, TBS, truTV, MAX, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Game 2: Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. (TD Garden) TV: NESN, ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. (Scotiabank Arena) TV: NESN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS, ESPN | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. (Scotiabank Arena) TV: NESN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30 at TBD (TD Garden) TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2 at TBD (Scotiabank Arena) TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 at TBD (TD Garden) TV: TBD | RADIO: TBD)

The Bruins ended the regular season with a 47-20-15 record, finishing second in the Atlantic Division behind the Florida Panthers. The Maple Leafs came in third in the division behind the Bruins.

Boston defeated Toronto in all four regular-season meetings by scores of 3 to 2, 4 to 3, 4-1, and 4-1.

Individual playoff game tickets will be available on BostonBruins.com/Playoffs and the Bruins mobile app.

