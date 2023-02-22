NFL's highest paid running backs entering 2023 NFL free agency

Who are the highest paid running backs in the NFL entering 2023 NFL free agency?

Here's a look at the Top 10 running backs in the league, ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through Feb. 21, 2023).

The San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey leads the list, at $16 million per year.

The New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara is second, at $15 million per season, tied with the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott.

The Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook is fourth with an average annual salary of $12.6 million, followed by the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry at $12.5 million.

NFL's highest paid players in 2023: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | O-linemen | D-linemen | Edge rushers | Highest paid players: Overall | By position | By team

The San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey is the highest paid running back in the NFL for the 2023 season.

NFL's highest paid running backs in 2023 (average salary per year):

1. 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey: $16 million

2. Saints RB Alvin Kamara: $15 million

2. Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: $15 million

4. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook: $12.6 million

5. Titans RB Derrick Henry: $12.5 million

6. Browns RB Nick Chubb: $12.2 million

7. Packers RB Aaron Jones: $12 million

7. Bengals QB Joe Mixon: $12 million

9. Cardinals RB James Conner: $7 million

9. Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette: $7 million

- Source: overthecap.com

How will this list change in 2023 NFL free agency?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL's highest paid running backs: Rankings for 2023 NFL season