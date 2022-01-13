Wild Card Weekend Preview: Rooting for snow
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together to pick all six winners for the games coming up in the NFL’s Wild Card weekend, talk about the best head coach openings around the league and debate whether snow makes for better games. If you’re looking to play DFS this weekend, you’ll want to listen for all of the DFS tips and advice!
