NFL Week 5 Sunday: TV networks, schedule, broadcast info and live updates from around the league
For the second week in a row, your NFL viewing experience starts three-and-a-half hours early with the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers playing at 9:30 a.m. ET at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Saquon Barkley and Aaron Rodgers will then give way to a nine-game early window featuring Tom Brady, Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. In the late window former Oklahoma University quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts duel in the desert and the Cowboys visit the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.
Sunday's London Game
Giants at Packers (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network | Live stats
Sunday's early slate
Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Lions at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Chargers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Steelers at Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Seahawks at Saints, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Titans at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Sunday's late slate
49ers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Cowboys at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Eagles at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Sunday Night Football
Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC