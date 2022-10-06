NFL Week 5 picks: Packers beat Giants; Eagles keep rolling; Rams beat Cowboys

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball to running back Aaron Jones (33) during the second half against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis (Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 7-9 (.438); season 34-29-1 (.540). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-9-1 (.400); season 33-30-1 (.524). Times Pacific.

Colts (1-2-1) at Broncos (2-2)

Thursday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime

Line: Broncos by 3½. O/U: 42½.

Both teams have lost their No. 1 running back. Denver’s defense is the key here. Patrick Surtain II will be all over Michael Pittman, and the Colts are struggling along the offensive line.

Prediction: Broncos 24, Colts 20

Giants (3-1) vs. Packers (3-1)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m.

TV: NFL Network (London)

Line: Packers by 8½. O/U: 40½.

The Giants will get their yards on the ground, but they’ll have a tough time passing, especially with Daniel Jones hobbled. Running back Aaron Jones has another big game for Green Bay.

Prediction: Packers 28, Giants 17

Steelers (1-3) at Bills (3-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Bills by 14. O/U: 46½.

The Steelers will get a little emotional bump from Kenny Pickett, but the rookie quarterback will take some chances (and some sacks). Josh Allen lights up a Pittsburgh defense that’s missing T.J. Watt.

Prediction: Bills 34, Steelers 18

Chargers (2-2) at Browns (2-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Chargers by 2½. O/U: 47½.

Chargers are the walking wounded, but what else is new? Their defense is giving up running yards, which is a concern, but Justin Herbert helps them overcome the Browns — with or without Keenan Allen.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Browns 20

Texans (0-3-1) at Jaguars (2-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Jaguars by 7. O/U: 43½.

The Jaguars bounce back at home, and QB Trevor Lawrence plays better than he did against Philadelphia. Still, Davis Mills is a solid QB and the Texans tend to play teams closely. Interesting game.

Prediction: Jaguars 28, Texans 23

Dolphins (3-1) at Jets (2-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Dolphins by 3. O/U: 45½.

Teddy Bridgewater is going to get Raheem Mostert involved in the screen game, and Miami’s defense is going to turn up the heat on Zach Wilson. Miami has too many weapons in this matchup.

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Jets 21

Titans (2-2) at Commanders (1-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Titans by 2½. O/U: 42½.

The Titans are well coached and better than they should be. They don’t have a lot of weapons and Treylon Burks is hurt. Washington quarterback Carson Wentz is starting to look unreliable again.

Prediction: Titans 24, Commanders 20

Bears (2-2) at Vikings (3-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Vikings by 7. O/U: 43½.

The Bears are barely throwing the ball, and that’s not going to change against the Vikings. Minnesota stopped Green Bay’s run pretty well and should do the same against Chicago.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Bears 21

Lions (1-3) at Patriots (1-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Patriots 3½. O/U: 45½.

The Lions score tons of points and give up tons of points. Patriots third-string QB Bailey Zappe doesn’t have a lot of weapons, but he should do pretty well at home. The Patriots will slow down the game with the run.

Prediction: Patriots 23, Lions 21

Seahawks (2-2) at Saints (1-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Saints by 5½. O/U: 45½.

Geno Smith is playing well, Rashaad Penny is coming off a monster game, and Seattle defenders are keeping stuff in front of them. Still, New Orleans has to be good enough to stop this slide.

Prediction: Saints 27, Seahawks 24

Falcons (2-2) at Buccaneers (2-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Buccaneers by 9. O/U: 48½.

Tampa Bay tends to score in the 30s against Atlanta. The Falcons have put four games of this read-option stuff on tape, and that helps a Tampa Bay defense that should return to form.

Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Falcons 21

49ers (2-2) at Panthers (1-3)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 714.

Line: 49ers by 6½. O/U: 38½.

If Jimmy Garoppolo plays the way he did against the Rams, the 49ers are scary. Their defense is top-notch. Panthers QB Baker Mayfield isn’t playing well, and that Carolina offensive line is struggling.

Prediction: 49ers 30, Panthers 17

Eagles (4-0) at Cardinals (2-2)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Eagles by 5½. O/U: 48½.

The undefeated Eagles keep it rolling. Philadelphia’s defensive and offensive lines dominate in this matchup. Arizona figures to start slowly and then pick up some cosmetic yards in the second half.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Cardinals 23

Cowboys (3-1) at Rams (2-2)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 716.

Line: Rams by 5½. O/U: 43½.

The Rams were embarrassed in Santa Clara so they need to bounce back. They tend to match up well against Dallas and should be able to bring Cooper Rush back to earth. Micah Parsons is scary.

Prediction: Rams 24, Cowboys 20

Bengals (2-2) at Ravens (2-2)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4

Line: Ravens by 3. O/U: 48½.

The Bengals are coming on a little bit, and Baltimore’s pass defense is a liability. Cincinnati can score and is solid at stopping the run, which puts a ton of pressure on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Ravens 27

Raiders (1-3) at Chiefs (3-1)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Line: Chiefs by 7½. O/U: 51½.

Division opponents, so this figures to be closer than a lot of people expect. The Raiders need to dump this strategy of trying to slow down games in the second half. The Chiefs have too much.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Raiders 27

