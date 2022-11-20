NFL Week 11 betting picks: Winners, against the spread, Over/Under for all games

Week 11 in the NFL began with the Tennessee Titans holding down the Green Bay Packers on the road. It was a nice win for anyone with the underdog.

With a whole bunch of games on Sunday about to be played, it’s time to give you my betting picks for the week.

Below are my picks for the winner, the spread and the total, as well as some explanations behind my picks.

Week 11 betting picks

Rams at Saints

The Rams are just awful offensively and their only good thing — Cooper Kupp — is out for a few weeks with an ankle injury.

As bad as the Saints have been, they should be able to win and cover the spread.

A 39-point projected total is just low.

Bears at Falcons

It feels like the Falcons’ luck has started running out. But my pick for this game is more about Justin Field, who has come on strong the last three weeks.

Panthers at Ravens

A 13-point spread is a lot, even against the Panthers, who are playing better under Steve Wilks.

Commanders at Texans

After a big win over the Eagles, I expect a let-down game from the Commanders.

Raiders at Broncos

The Denver offense is atrocious and the Raiders defense is bad. But I think the Las Vegas offense is good enough to get to 20 points against the Denver D.

The Broncos have only scored 20 or more twice this season.

