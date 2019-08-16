NFL training camp tracker: Chargers SS Derwin James out of practice in a walking boot

(Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Throughout NFL training camps, Yahoo Sports will track the new faces, holdouts, injuries and position battles that will shape your team’s season. Check back to keep up with the league’s hottest news as it happens.

Derwin James sidelined in a walking boot

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chargers strong safety Derwin James was spotted on the sidelines of Friday’s practice in a walking boot, per the Athletic.

Derwin James is not practicing today. He has a boot on his right ankle. #Chargers — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 16, 2019

It’s a gray walking boot. Goes all the way up to just under his knee. #Chargers https://t.co/M83zzHRQof — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 16, 2019

James started all 16 games of his rookie season in 2018, tallying 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions. He assisted on one tackle in the Chargers’ preseason opener against the Cardinals on Aug. 8.

Le’Veon Bell may sit out entire preseason

After missing the entire 2018 season, new Jets RB Le’Veon Bell might remain on the sidelines for a little while longer. He’s already missed New York’s first two preseason games, and head coach Adam Gase reportedly indicated that Bell’s debut could be now postponed until Week 1.

Story continues

Adam Gase: Jets RB Le’Veon Bell might not play at all in the preseason:



“If he has a good week of practice and it’s not worth it for us to get him out there, then he won’t.”



Story: https://t.co/NSp3msqYHY pic.twitter.com/kADst0ZRkg — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) August 16, 2019

The Jets obviously don’t want to risk injury with their offseason prize, but it’s unclear how much rust Bell will need to shake off during an actual game.

More from Yahoo Sports: