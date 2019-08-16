NFL training camp tracker: Chargers SS Derwin James out of practice in a walking boot

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports
(Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
(Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Throughout NFL training camps, Yahoo Sports will track the new faces, holdouts, injuries and position battles that will shape your team’s season. Check back to keep up with the league’s hottest news as it happens.

Derwin James sidelined in a walking boot

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Chargers strong safety Derwin James was spotted on the sidelines of Friday’s practice in a walking boot, per the Athletic.

James started all 16 games of his rookie season in 2018, tallying 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions. He assisted on one tackle in the Chargers’ preseason opener against the Cardinals on Aug. 8.

Le’Veon Bell may sit out entire preseason

After missing the entire 2018 season, new Jets RB Le’Veon Bell might remain on the sidelines for a little while longer. He’s already missed New York’s first two preseason games, and head coach Adam Gase reportedly indicated that Bell’s debut could be now postponed until Week 1.

The Jets obviously don’t want to risk injury with their offseason prize, but it’s unclear how much rust Bell will need to shake off during an actual game.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next