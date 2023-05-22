NFL: Super Bowl LX will be held in Santa Clara at 49ers' Levi's Stadium

The NFL announced on Monday that Super Bowl LX will be held in Santa Clara, California, confirming earlier reports.

The 2026 championship game following the 2025 season will take place at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. It will mark the second time the stadium has hosted the Super Bowl, 10 years after the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara.

The game will mark the first Super Bowl played in an open-air stadium since the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium in 2021. Subsequent Super Bowls have been hosted at Rams and Chargers home SoFi Stadium in 2022 and Cardinals home State Farm Stadium in February.

Levi's Stadium will host Super Bowl LX. (Kirby Lee/Reuters)

The Super Bowl will make its Las Vegas debut next season at the Raiders' domed Allegiant Stadium. The Super Bowl will return to the Superdome in New Orleans in 2025 for the first time since 2013.

The Bay Area return of the Super Bowl will kick off a year of marquee events hosted in Santa Clara. Levi's Stadium is one of 16 North American sites that will host World Cup action in 2026. The United States will host 11 of those sites, while Vancouver, Toronto, Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey will also hold games in the first World Cup hosted by multiple nations since 2002, which was held in South Korea and Japan.