NFL scout would be ‘shocked' if the Bears don't trade the No. 9 pick: report

A bevy of possibilities could unfold when it comes time for the Bears to draft with their second first-round pick at the No. 9 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But, according to one NFC area scout, per ESPN, he/she would be shocked if they stand pat.

"I'd be shocked if they make that pick at nine," an NFC area scout said to ESPN. "[Bears GM Ryan] Poles loves to move around and build through the draft, and that roster still needs help in some spots."

There's no question, at this point, that the Bears will draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, making him the team's new signal caller.

But what will they do after that, with the No. 9 pick? That's the key talking point of the Bears' draft.

In essence, the Bears could go a lot of different paths with the No. 9 pick. Should they stay, they should have their choice of a blue-chip prospect at one of three positions: wide receiver, defensive end and left tackle.

And while the Bears have done incredible work this offseason improving each of those position groups, there's always work to be done. Matt Eberflus mentioned his hope of the Bears finding an edge rusher to play opposite of Montez Sweat; a third receiver for Williams could round out a phenomenal offense; and while Braxton Jones is a serviceable left tackle, there are clear upgrades in this draft.

And then you have trade scenarios. With a shot at a prospect like Marvin Harrison Jr., one wonders if the Bears push their chips in the middle to create inarguably the league's best pass-catching core with the Ohio State receiver, DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett.

Or, the Bears could stock more picks in the 2024 NFL Draft (they have four) and give themselves more bites at the apple. Should they miss out on the top receivers (Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze), they could fall back and find themselves better value in a trade down, plus a later-round pick.

In NBC Sports Chicago's latest mock draft, the Bears trade down twice from the No. 9 pick. They trade once with the Eagles for the No. 22 pick and another with the Bills for the No. 28 pick. The possibility of yielding several picks to stock in the war chest exists in that respect, too.

The scenarios go on and on. You get the idea.

But according to that NFL scout, a trade-down scenario appears to be a likely outcome in his/her mind for Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office. Stay tuned come April 25 to see what they do with that No. 9 pick.

