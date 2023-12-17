Advertisement

NFL Saturday Week 15 results: Lions run over Broncos; Colts and Bengals also notch wins

Yahoo Sports Staff
55
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) kicks the ball into the stands after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

It was a get-right game for the Detroit Lions, who unleashed an offensive onslaught on the Denver Broncos to cap off Saturday's NFL tripleheader. After losing two of its last three, Detroit got fully back on track by running away with a 42-17 win over Denver to improve to 10-4 in the process.

Lions QB Jared Goff led five straight touchdown drives spanning from the second quarter to early in the fourth. The Broncos didn't come close to keeping up.

Earlier today, backup Jake Browning led the Bengals to an overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings. After the Vikings had an early lead, the Bengals came back for a 27-24 win. The Colts followed that up with a 30-13 win in which they scored all 30 points unanswered against a moribund Pittsburgh Steelers team.

    Meanwhile, the Broncos fall behind the pace in the AFC playoff race.

    AFC playoff picture
    Here's the updated NFC playoff picture. The Lions can clinch a playoff spot if Seattle loses to Philadelphia on Monday night.

    NFC playoff picture
    FINAL: Lions 42, Broncos 17

    Detroit improves to 10-4 and can clinch a playoff berth with some help Sunday/Monday.

    Russell Wilson's night is done.

    He finishes 18-of-32, 223 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 TD run.

    That's also Jared Goff's 5th TD pass of the night. Cookin.

    Jared Goff finds Sam LaPorta for his THIRD TD grab of the day! It's party time in Detroit.

    Lions 42, Broncos 17

    Lions fall on the onside kick. Detroit takes over near midfield.

    Russell Wilson dives into the end zone for a Broncos touchdown. Cuts the lead slightly with 6:28 left.

    Lions 35, Broncos 17

    Denver's defense finally comes up with a stop and quickly gets the ball back. Plenty of work to do with 9:18 on the clock.

    The Broncos just punted on 4th and 10, trailing by 25 with ~11 minutes to play. Curious decision.

    Jahmyr Gibbs scores again on a sweet run play! Lions have now scored TDs on FIVE straight possessions!

    Lions 35, Broncos 10

    This was the offsides call. Yay or nay?

    Denver gets stopped JUST short of the goal line on 3rd down and then an OFFENSIVE offsides on 4th down calls back a TD run. Broncos settle for a field goal.

    Lions 28, Broncos 10, late 3rd

    TOUCHDOWN LIONS.

    Goff hits LaPorta again to go up 28-7 in the third quarter. LaPorta now has 4 catches for 46 yards and 2 touchdowns. That's also Goff's fourth TD pass of the night.

    The Lions are responding to the Denver TD by marching to the end zone again. A 26-yard Amon-Ra St. Brown reception, an 11-yard Jahmyr Gibbs run and now a 34-yard Jahmyr Gibbs run to put Detroit in the red zone.

    Touchdown stands. It looked a little like Humphrey lost control of the ball on the ground, but not enough to overturn the call. 21-7 Detroit.

    TOUCHDOWN BRONCOS.

    Denver opens the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to cut the lead to 21-7, ending with Lil'Jordan Humphrey's win on a jump ball. Play is under review.

    Russell Wilson goes deep on 3rd and 12 and is rewarded with some pretty clear passer interference by Alex Anzalone. The Detroit defense all gets called for illegal contact. Broncos go from their own 23 to the Lions' 33.

    TOUCHDOWN LIONS. Detroit puts an exclamation point on a dominant first half with a 15-yard TD by Amon-Ra St. Brown, who leapt and flipped over a defender into the end zone. 21-0 Lions.

    Jameson Williams made this play earlier to set up the TD.

    TOUCHDOWN LIONS. Jared Goff hits Jahmyr Gibbs over the middle to give Detroit a 14-0 lead.

    Lions defense hammers Russell Wilson and Jameson Williams on three straight players for a three-and-out. The Ford Field crowd smells blood.

    Sam LaPorta with a 19-yard touchdown. You're going to see that on a few highlight reels.

    We're still scoreless at the end of the first quarter. Lions have 1st-and-10 at their own 48.

    Lions get the stop and a touchback on the Broncos' punt, 1:38 left in the first quarter.

    Broncos convert on 3rd and 9 with a pass to Courtland Sutton.

    Big sack forced the Lions out of field goal range. They punt from the Denver 39 for a touchback.

    Hoo boy. Russell Wilson gets strip sacked and Isaiah Buggs, listed at 335 pounds, returns the ball to midfield.

    Russell Wilson hits Jerry Jeudy for 40 yards to open the Broncos drive.

    Lions drive stalls after that, Broncos ball at their own 15.

    Lions are starting the game with the ball, and get a 21-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on their second play.

    Over in Detroit, here are the inactives for the Broncos trying to stay hot against the Lions.

    Here's Frank Schwab's recap on whatever that was from the Steelers.

    The Colts score 30 unanswered points to get a gutty, vital win to move to 8-6 and keep pace in the playoff picture. The Steelers fall to 7-7 and last place in the AFC North.