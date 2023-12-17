Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL Saturday Week 15 results: Lions run over Broncos; Colts and Bengals also notch wins
It was a get-right game for the Detroit Lions, who unleashed an offensive onslaught on the Denver Broncos to cap off Saturday's NFL tripleheader. After losing two of its last three, Detroit got fully back on track by running away with a 42-17 win over Denver to improve to 10-4 in the process.
Lions QB Jared Goff led five straight touchdown drives spanning from the second quarter to early in the fourth. The Broncos didn't come close to keeping up.
Earlier today, backup Jake Browning led the Bengals to an overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings. After the Vikings had an early lead, the Bengals came back for a 27-24 win. The Colts followed that up with a 30-13 win in which they scored all 30 points unanswered against a moribund Pittsburgh Steelers team.
.@amonra_stbrown feeling good after another W 🙌 #DENvsDET
*UPDATED* NFL WEEK 15 PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS after Saturday games...
NFC
CLINCHED: San Francisco 49ers -- playoff spot
ELIMINATED: Carolina.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
San Francisco clinches NFC West division title:
1) SF win/tie
2) LAR loss/tie
DALLAS COWBOYS…
Meanwhile, the Broncos fall behind the pace in the AFC playoff race.
Here's the updated NFC playoff picture. The Lions can clinch a playoff spot if Seattle loses to Philadelphia on Monday night.
FINAL: Lions 42, Broncos 17
Detroit improves to 10-4 and can clinch a playoff berth with some help Sunday/Monday.
Russell Wilson's night is done.
He finishes 18-of-32, 223 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 TD run.
That's also Jared Goff's 5th TD pass of the night. Cookin.
Jared Goff finds Sam LaPorta for his THIRD TD grab of the day! It's party time in Detroit.
Lions 42, Broncos 17
Sam LaPorta hat trick!
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
Lions fall on the onside kick. Detroit takes over near midfield.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Russell Wilson dives into the end zone for a Broncos touchdown. Cuts the lead slightly with 6:28 left.
Lions 35, Broncos 17
Russ cuts into the lead
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
Denver's defense finally comes up with a stop and quickly gets the ball back. Plenty of work to do with 9:18 on the clock.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Broncos just punted on 4th and 10, trailing by 25 with ~11 minutes to play. Curious decision.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jahmyr Gibbs' 2nd TD of the game!
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
Jahmyr Gibbs scores again on a sweet run play! Lions have now scored TDs on FIVE straight possessions!
Lions 35, Broncos 10
This was the offsides call. Yay or nay?
Offensive offsides? 🧐
Denver gets stopped JUST short of the goal line on 3rd down and then an OFFENSIVE offsides on 4th down calls back a TD run. Broncos settle for a field goal.
Lions 28, Broncos 10, late 3rd
- Jack Baer
TOUCHDOWN LIONS.
Goff hits LaPorta again to go up 28-7 in the third quarter. LaPorta now has 4 catches for 46 yards and 2 touchdowns. That's also Goff's fourth TD pass of the night.
4 TD passes for Jared Goff.
2 TD catches for Sam LaPorta.
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
The Lions are responding to the Denver TD by marching to the end zone again. A 26-yard Amon-Ra St. Brown reception, an 11-yard Jahmyr Gibbs run and now a 34-yard Jahmyr Gibbs run to put Detroit in the red zone.
Jahmyr Gibbs breaking tackle after tackle after tackle 😤
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
Touchdown stands. It looked a little like Humphrey lost control of the ball on the ground, but not enough to overturn the call. 21-7 Detroit.
- Jack Baer
TOUCHDOWN BRONCOS.
Denver opens the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to cut the lead to 21-7, ending with Lil'Jordan Humphrey's win on a jump ball. Play is under review.
- Jack Baer
Russell Wilson goes deep on 3rd and 12 and is rewarded with some pretty clear passer interference by Alex Anzalone. The Detroit defense all gets called for illegal contact. Broncos go from their own 23 to the Lions' 33.
- Jack Baer
#Lions Injury Update:
TE Brock Wright, Groin, Questionable
— Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 17, 2023
- Jack Baer
Amon-Ra St. Brown flips his way to a three-possession lead ‼️
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
TOUCHDOWN LIONS. Detroit puts an exclamation point on a dominant first half with a 15-yard TD by Amon-Ra St. Brown, who leapt and flipped over a defender into the end zone. 21-0 Lions.
- Jack Baer
Offensive yards so far:
Detroit: 246
Denver: 76 (and 40 on the first play)
— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) December 17, 2023
- Jack Baer
Lions LB Derrick Barnes questionable to return (shoulder).
— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 17, 2023
- Jack Baer
Broncos first five possessions:
Fumble
Punt
Punt
Punt
Punt
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 17, 2023
- Jack Baer
Jameson Williams made this play earlier to set up the TD.
Jameson Williams nearly juked him out of his shoes to pick up the first down
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
Another @Lions TD! Their offensive rookies came to play tonight!
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
TOUCHDOWN LIONS. Jared Goff hits Jahmyr Gibbs over the middle to give Detroit a 14-0 lead.
- Jack Baer
Lions defense hammers Russell Wilson and Jameson Williams on three straight players for a three-and-out. The Ford Field crowd smells blood.
- Jack Baer
Sam LaPorta makes a move and finds the end zone!
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
Sam LaPorta with a 19-yard touchdown. You're going to see that on a few highlight reels.
- Jack Baer
We're still scoreless at the end of the first quarter. Lions have 1st-and-10 at their own 48.
- Jack Baer
That was a hell of a play from Brian Branch to knock the ball out of Trautman's hands. The Broncos are 1-3 on third down tonight.
— Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) December 17, 2023
- Jack Baer
Lions get the stop and a touchback on the Broncos' punt, 1:38 left in the first quarter.
- Jack Baer
Broncos convert on 3rd and 9 with a pass to Courtland Sutton.
- Jack Baer
And then McGlinchey, faced with the prospect of trying to slow down Hutchinson, jumped early on third-and-5. https://t.co/GbT6M4YI7L
— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) December 17, 2023
- Jack Baer
Big sack forced the Lions out of field goal range. They punt from the Denver 39 for a touchback.
D.J. Jones with the sack forces Lions to punt. #Broncos had 15 sacks in three previous games. Now 16 in 3 plus games.
— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 17, 2023
- Jack Baer
Isaiah Buggs rumbling!
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
Hoo boy. Russell Wilson gets strip sacked and Isaiah Buggs, listed at 335 pounds, returns the ball to midfield.
- Jack Baer
Jerry Jeudy goes for 40 yards on the @Broncos first offensive play from scrimmage 💨
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📺: #DENvsDET on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
Russell Wilson hits Jerry Jeudy for 40 yards to open the Broncos drive.
- Jack Baer
The Broncos have the worst run defense in the league and the Lions threw it five times on five plays to start the game, prior to punting. A choice!
— Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) December 17, 2023
- Jack Baer
Lions drive stalls after that, Broncos ball at their own 15.
- Jack Baer
Lions are starting the game with the ball, and get a 21-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on their second play.
- Jack Baer
It's been nothing but Future's hits being played at Ford Field for the past 25 minutes as the Lions-Broncos warmed up.
Only when they walked off did the music change. That is some sensational trolling.
— Kory E. Woods (@KoryEWoods) December 17, 2023
Over in Detroit, here are the inactives for the Broncos trying to stay hot against the Lions.
S P.J. Locke is ACTIVE for #DENvsDET.
S P.J. Locke is ACTIVE for #DENvsDET.
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 16, 2023
Today’s inactives for the #Lions. pic.twitter.com/6F4xrrxMPs
— Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 16, 2023
The Colts score 30 unanswered points to get a gutty, vital win to move to 8-6 and keep pace in the playoff picture. The Steelers fall to 7-7 and last place in the AFC North.