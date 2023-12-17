NFL Saturday Week 15 results: Lions run over Broncos; Colts and Bengals also notch wins

It was a get-right game for the Detroit Lions, who unleashed an offensive onslaught on the Denver Broncos to cap off Saturday's NFL tripleheader. After losing two of its last three, Detroit got fully back on track by running away with a 42-17 win over Denver to improve to 10-4 in the process.

Lions QB Jared Goff led five straight touchdown drives spanning from the second quarter to early in the fourth. The Broncos didn't come close to keeping up.

Earlier today, backup Jake Browning led the Bengals to an overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings. After the Vikings had an early lead, the Bengals came back for a 27-24 win. The Colts followed that up with a 30-13 win in which they scored all 30 points unanswered against a moribund Pittsburgh Steelers team.