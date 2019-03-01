NFL Rumors: Phillip Dorsett, Patriots have discussed 2019 return originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots' wide receiver corps could look very different in 2019, but they're reportedly considering maintaining some continuity.

The Patriots and unrestricted free agent Phillip Dorsett have had conversations about his return to New England, the Boston Herald's Kevin Duffy reported Friday, citing a source.

Dorsett also told ESPN's Mike Reiss he'd be open to staying with the Pats, although he's determined to test the open market, per NFL Media's Mike Giardi.

Caught up with free-agent WR Phillip Dorsett, who would be open to a return. But he's prepared for anything. "I've never been through this process. I don't know what the future holds for me," he said. "I believe [Bill Belichick] wants me back, but you never know how it will go." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 1, 2019

There is mutual interest in a Phillip Dorsett/#Patriots return however, with the wideout so close to hitting free agency for the first time, the intention from Dorsett's camp is to absolutely test the waters and see what's out there. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 1, 2019

Dorsett joins Chris Hogan and Cordarrelle Patterson as receivers on the Patriots' 2018 roster who are free agents this offseason. The only two New England wideouts currently under contract who saw playing time last season are Julian Edelman and special teamer Matthew Slater.

At the right price, Dorsett could be a nice piece to build out the Patriots' receiver depth. With a full offseason under his belt after coming over from the Indianapolis Colts in September 2017, the speedy receiver got off to a strong start in 2018, catching at least three passes in four of New England's first five games.

Dorsett took a backseat to Josh Gordon when the talented wideout entered the fold but caught two touchdown passes in the playoffs while emerging as a legitimate target on quarterback Tom Brady's radar.

While the 26-year-old likely will command much more than the $1.1 million he earned in 2018, the Patriots may be willing to pay for young wideout trending in the right direction.

