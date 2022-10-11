NFL Rumors: Patriots host three DBs, one OL for free-agent workouts

Report: Pats host three DBs, one OL for free-agent workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly hosted a handful of players for free-agent workouts on Tuesday.

Defensive backs Troy Apke, DaMarcus Fields, and Quandre Mosely got a tryout with the team along with offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Apke, 27, was selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Penn State product, who ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine, converted from safety to cornerback in 2021. He was released by the Commanders last week.

Fields, 24, was signed by the New Orleans Saints after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Texas Tech standout made his debut in Week 3 vs. the Carolina Panthers and was waived on Oct. 4.

Mosely, 23, signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in May and was waived in August. He joined the Seattle Seahawks practice squad before the season and was released on Oct. 4.

Cunningham, 24, initially joined the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas.