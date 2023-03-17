NFL Rumors: Patriots host safety C.J. Moore for free-agent visit

Report: Patriots host safety/special teamer for free-agent visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Special teams is top of mind for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

On the same day they reportedly signed ex-Detroit Lions special teamer Chris Board, the Patriots hosted his former teammate C.J. Moore for a free-agent visit. ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Moore was in Foxboro on Friday.

Moore has spent his four NFL seasons as a safety and core special teamer in Detroit. The 27-year-old has played 344 snaps on defense and 1,078 snaps on special teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played a key role as the personal protector on the Lions' punt team.

For what it's worth, recently retired Patriots safety Devin McCourty believes Moore would be a great fit in New England.

The Patriots special teams unit was a weakness last season, so it's no surprise to see Belichick making it a priority. If Moore lands a contract, he'll join Board and veteran Pats leaders Matthew Slater and Joe Cardona as special teams aces signed by the club this offseason.