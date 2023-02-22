NFL rumors: Miles Sanders sends Eagles a message with Instagram post

Sanders sends Eagles a message with Instagram post originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Miles Sanders had his best season as a running back in the NFL this year, not a huge surprise since the Eagles' offense was cooking all season long.

It was good timing for Sanders, whose rookie deal is up. He's looking to get paid after carrying the ball 259 times for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The question is, will that payday come in Philly... or elsewhere?

Eagles Stay or Go 2023: Huge turnover could be coming in RB room

That seems to be on the mind of the 25-year-old running back, who took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday to send a pretty direct message to anyone listening in the Eagles' front office and in the fanbase:

Interesting. Is this Sanders being worried the Eagles won't meet his price? Is this him sending a message that a return is coming? Is it just Sanders reposting some content with no hidden agenda? I'd imagine there's some meaning here.

I've long believed the Eagles should move on from Sanders after his rookie contract, unless he's willing to take significantly less than his market value to stay in Philadelphia because he just loves it here. The Eagles becoming Super Bowl contenders this year certainly could influence his desire to ring-chase, although running backs these days usually get one shot at a big payday and this is his shot.

Eagles fans certainly wouldn't begrudge Sanders for leaving for greener pastures and bank accounts, nor do I think fans would begrudge Howie Roseman for not wanting to pony up second-contract running back money for a player who is good... but ran seven times for 16 yards in the Super Bowl and whose production was easily replaced by Kenneth Gainwell throughout the postseason.

Earlier this week, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro explored Sanders' future and both predicted he would leave the team this offseason.

From Frank's breakdown:

"Someone is going to pay Sanders. Spotrac estimates his value at two year, $14.4 million, which isn’t crazy but would sneak him into the top 10. But the Eagles have so many free agents this offseason and I’m not sure it makes sense to sink cap space into the running back position. If there are no other takers, the Eagles should keep an eye on Sanders, but I think he gets his deal elsewhere."

I'd be fairly surprised if Sanders is back next season - but stranger things have happened.