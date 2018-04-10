NFL reportedly done with 'color rush' alternate uniforms for Thursday night

The NFL has a new network for Thursday night games and apparently a new uniform policy too.

Barrett Sport Media reported on Tuesday that Fox Sports executive vice president Bill Wanger said that the alternate color rush uniforms that have been associated with Thursday NFL games are going away.

Bill Wanger of FOX Sports says alternate uniforms on Thursday Night Football are going away. Hardcore fans don’t need gimmicks to watch. The game schedule will also be stronger. #NABShow — Jason Barrett (@sportsradiopd) April 10, 2018





NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that color rush uniforms may not be dead yet, though and could show up places other than “Thursday Night Football.”

On color rush, the uniforms aren't going away completely. It's just that they might not be exclusive to Thursday nights anymore, sources say. Could be some other tweaks to the uniform policy as well. Also, this is subject to votes from ownership. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 10, 2018





Fox recently outbid CBS and NBC for the rights to “Thursday Night Football,” and will start broadcasting Thursday games this fall.

Fans have had a love/hate relationship (well, mostly hate) with the color-rush uniforms which were often a source of mockery from those who fall on Wanger’s “gimmick” side of the fence.

Last season, Washington Redskins players declined to wear all-yellow uniforms slated for their Thursday matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2015, the Jets and Bills donned color rush uniforms that left those suffering from red-green color blindness confused as to whom they were watching.

So while players and fans who loathe the brightly hued uniforms seemingly can’t put a nail in the color-rush coffin just yet, they can take solace that they have a powerful ally in Wanger.

