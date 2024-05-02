NFL releases date for the start of Vikings rookie minicamp

The NFL announced the start date for the Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp on Thursday.

The start date has been tabbed to be May 10 and run through May 12. The team’s draft choices, such as J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner, Walter Rouse, Khyree Jackson, and others, will be expected to attend. Also expected in attendance will be the team’s undrafted free agent class, highlighted by UCLA’s Gabriel Murphy, who many expected to be a day three pick.

This will be the team’s first chance to get eyes on the 2024 rookie class as Vikings. Doing pre-draft visits and dinners is one thing, but seeing players, especially McCarthy, on the field leading and interacting with teammates will be big for the team as a whole.

After rookie minicamp, the team will participate in OTA offseason workouts starting May 20. From there, the team will have several dates for those before starting the mandatory minicamp on June 4.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire