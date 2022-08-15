NFL preseason Week 1: Former Vols’ stats
Former University of Tennessee football players have kicked off preseason competition in the National Football League.
The Hall of Fame game took place Aug. 4, while Week 1 contests were held Aug. 12-14. Week 2 preseason games are slated between Aug. 18-22 and Week 3 contests are Aug. 25-28.
Week 1 of the NFL regular season is slated to take place Sept. 8-12.
The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Vols Wire looks at stats for former University of Tennessee players on NFL preseason and training camp rosters. Preseason Week 1 stats for former Vols are listed below.
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): Played, no stats
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): Played, no stats
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): Played, no stats
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
JaVonta Payton (Arizona Cardinals): Played, no stats
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Velus Jones Jr., (Chicago Bears): Played, no stats
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Malone (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
Theo Jackson (Tennessee Titans): 4 tackles, 1 assist
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Ja'Wuan James (Baltimore Ravens); Played, no stats
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Kahlil McKenzie (Baltimore Ravens): Played, no stats
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns) 1 rushing attempts, 9 rushing yards, 10-for-13, 108 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
John Kelly Jr. (Cleveland Browns): 10 rushing attempts, 20 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 14 receiving yards
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jonathan Kongbo (Denver Broncos): 1 tackle
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Micah Abernathy (Green Bay Packers): Played, no stats
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): Played, no stats
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): Did not play
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 1 tackle
Syndication: The Record
Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 1 reception, 9 yards
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 3 tackles, 1 assist
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): Did not play
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Did not play
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Bryce Thompson (New Orleans Saints): Reserved/injured list
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): 5 tackles, 2 assists
(AP Photo)
Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): 2 assists
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
