NFL preseason Week 1: Former Vols’ stats

Former University of Tennessee football players have kicked off preseason competition in the National Football League.

The Hall of Fame game took place Aug. 4, while Week 1 contests were held Aug. 12-14. Week 2 preseason games are slated between Aug. 18-22 and Week 3 contests are Aug. 25-28.

Week 1 of the NFL regular season is slated to take place Sept. 8-12.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Vols Wire looks at stats for former University of Tennessee players on NFL preseason and training camp rosters. Preseason Week 1 stats for former Vols are listed below.

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): Played, no stats

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): Played, no stats

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): Played, no stats

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

JaVonta Payton (Arizona Cardinals): Played, no stats

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Velus Jones Jr., (Chicago Bears): Played, no stats

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Malone (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Theo Jackson (Tennessee Titans): 4 tackles, 1 assist

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Wuan James (Baltimore Ravens); Played, no stats

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Kahlil McKenzie (Baltimore Ravens): Played, no stats

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns) 1 rushing attempts, 9 rushing yards, 10-for-13, 108 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

John Kelly Jr. (Cleveland Browns): 10 rushing attempts, 20 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 14 receiving yards

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Kongbo (Denver Broncos): 1 tackle

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Abernathy (Green Bay Packers): Played, no stats

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): Played, no stats

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): Did not play

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 1 tackle

Syndication: The Record

Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 1 reception, 9 yards

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 3 tackles, 1 assist

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints): Did not play

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Did not play

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Thompson (New Orleans Saints): Reserved/injured list

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): 5 tackles, 2 assists

(AP Photo)

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): 2 assists

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

