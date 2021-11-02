NFL power rankings, Week 9: Top shifts, Packers on top as dust settles

Our power rankings took a massive shift in one short week after a couple of teams near the top feel short.

But when things were all said and done in Week 8, before Sunday even rolled around, we already had our new No. 1 team: The Green Bay Packers.

In a weekend with a couple of surprising wins, it’s hard to argue anyone else deserves to be at the summit aside from the Pack. On a short week and while shorthanded, they bested our previous No. 1 overall team in the Arizona Cardinals.

That game was just the start of the shifting around in this week’s poll.

With that, here is Touchdown Wire’s power rankings heading into Week 9:

Oct 31, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) jogs off the field after a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 29

If some thought that the Eagles were the team the Lions could finally beat to get a win? Couldn’t be more wrong. Detroit lost 44-6. Nothing more to say here.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)

Last week: 30

Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence avoided being shutout with a late touchdown pass. Nothing else went right in another blowout loss for a bottom feeder in our rankings. The Jaguars lost 31-7 to the Russell Wilson-less Seahawks.

30. Houston Texans (1-7)

Last week: 31

The Texans were rolled by the Rams, 38-22. Houston allowed 38-straight points to start the game, only to make bettors very mad. Their 22 points in the fourth quarter did cover some spreads in sportsbooks.

Now all eyes are on the trade deadline and if Houston will move more pieces.

New York Jets quarterback Mike White, right, looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

29. Miami Dolphins (1-7)

Last week: 28

Story continues

The Dolphins actually saw their defense hang pretty tough with the Bills. At halftime, it was a 3-3 game against a Super Bowl contender. The game ended 26-11 and it was not in Miami’s favor, but that half of the game went well. QB Tua Tagovailoa did nothing to help those think he’s the answer.

Last week: 27

The Broncs were almost trying to let Washington to win with a late turnover giving the Football Team a late chance. Instead, Washington blew that chance, plus had two field goals blocked. Now the Football Team might consider a QB change from Taylor Heinicke. He has been up-and-down.

27. New York Jets (2-5)

Last week: 31

Shocker of the weekend: The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31. In his first-career start, Mike White had a 400-yard effort (422) and he became just the second QB ever to do that. What a stunning game against a team some were considering a contender in the AFC.

26. Chicago Bears (3-5)

Last week: 25

The Bears were pretty short handed against the 49ers in a 33-22 loss. No pass rusher Khalil Mack does not help, and even his critics know not having your head coach, Matt Nagy, doesn’t help either. Mack had a foot injury while Nagy was in the COVID protocol.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

25. New York Giants (2-6)

Last week: 24

Beaten up by injuries, the Giants did hang tough on Monday Night Football with the Chiefs. Their defense kept them in the game but with a late chance to even the score, it was clear the G-men could’ve used the likes of RB Saquon Barkley, WR Kenny Golladay and WR Sterling Shepard on the field with QB Daniel Jones.

24. Atlanta Falcons (3-4)

Last week: 22

The Falcons proved to be a get-right game for the Panthers. Their defense returned to strong form, holding the Falcons to only 213 total yards of offense. QB Matt Ryan had one of the worst games of his career.

23. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5)

Last week: 26

The Eagles had one of their most lopsided wins in team history in a 44-6 win over the Lions. Sure, Detroit is winless, but such a win in the NFL is impressive nonetheless. For Philly, it was all about the ground game as Boston Scott and Jordan Howard both had a pair of scores.

22. Denver Broncos (4-4)

Last week: 23

Back to .500, the Broncos nearly coughed up a win against Washington in their 17-10 win as Melvin Gordon fumbled with 21 seconds to go on his own 24-yard line. That cannot happen… ever.

But the Broncos are now in fire-sale mode anyway, having dealt face of the franchise, Von Miller, after their victory. Hard to raise a team in a power rankings much under those circumstances.

21. Minnesota Vikings (3-4)

Last week: 17

About as tough as a loss for the Vikings as you can get. Minnesota was gift wrapped an opportunity: No Dak Prescott. Still, after QB Kirk Cousins connected to WR Adam Thielen for an opening-drive score, the Vikings settled for field goals which cost them in the end against the Cowboys.

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith passes during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

20. Indianapolis Colts (3-5)

Last week: 18

Colts QB Carson Wentz was impressive last week in the rain and could’ve built on it in a big way against the Titans. Instead, Wentz just struggled to get the job done late in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Titans. Wentz had a costly late interception leading to the loss.

19. Carolina Panthers (3-4)

Last week: 21

The early-season Panthers defense returned against the Falcons and their new addition shined as CB Stephon Gilmore had an interception to clinch it. The problem was the Panthers offense stalling. Carolina rushed for 203 yards but settled for four field goals. Now QB Sam Darnold is in the concussion protocol as well after taking a big hit.

18. Seattle Seahawks (2-5)

Last week: 20

The Seahawks were desperate to get any sort of win while they don’t have Wilson under center. The Jaguars were the ticket, as backup QB Geno Smith had three total scores and completed 83 percent of his passes to keep Seattle’s head above water for now in that 31-7 rout.

17. San Francisco 49ers (3-4)

Last week: 19

After a lackluster effort a week ago, Jimmy Garoppolo went to his hometown Bears’ house and tossed 322 yards in a 33-22 win. The Bears were shorthanded, but allowing 171 yards to WR Deebo Samuel is not a good look for Chicago’s defense. Neither was RB Elijah Mitchell to go for 137 yards on the ground.

16. Cleveland Browns (4-4)

Last week: 11

QB Baker Mayfield toughed it out, but if the Browns were going to be taken as a serious contender this year, this was a game they should’ve won. The Steelers didn’t even have a kicker for part of the contest and still pulled it off. But that’s not to say it’s on Mayfield, some teammates didn’t help him out like WR Jarvis Landry. He fumbled and had a case of the drops.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Last week: 16

QB Ben Roethlisberger had a great second half for the Steelers, notching 193 of his 266 total passing yards in that time frame. Roethlisberger also put Pittsburgh on top with a pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth on fourth down when his team had to go for it with no kicker. The Steelers are kind of hanging around in the AFC for now…

14. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

Last week: 10

The Bolts’ offense did Los Angeles no favors against the Patriots. QB Justin Herbert had two interceptions, including a costly pick-six leading to the game-winning points. The Los Angeles defense did play sound, at least. The Patriots were held to four field goals in the 27-24 New England win.

13. New England Patriots (4-4)

Last week: 15

Rookie QB Mac Jones and the offense didn’t have their best day settling for field goals far too often, but Bill Belichick’s defense still has Herbert’s number. This one was all about Adrian Phillips, though. His two picks, including the game winner, against his former team, must’ve felt nice.

12. Kansas City Chiefs (4-4)

Last week: 13

Not exactly the most convincing of wins against the Giants, but the Chiefs rounded out Week 8 with a 20-17 win. The issue wasn’t just the score, some turnover issues that has plagued the Chiefs were still clearly there.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)

Last week: 8

There is really no excuse for the Bengals to lose to the Jets the way they did, blowing a 31-20 lead in the eventual 34-31 loss. Letting a backup throw all over a defense that looked to be improving is a shocker. But the Jets did also beat the Titans this year, so there’s something going on with that team in New York.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2)

Last week: 12

Bye week.

9. New Orleans Saints (5-2)

Last week: 14

A massive win for the Saints, 36-27, over Tom Brady and the Bucs. A comeback effort fell short and the QB Bucs’ problems on the road against New Orleans continue.

Now all eyes are on the Saints moving forward as they have to deal with a massive injury: QB Jameis Winston (knee) is done for the year. You want to put a 5-2 team higher on a ranking after a big win, but that’s a huge loss.

8. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

Last week: 9

Bye week.

7. Tennessee Titans (6-2)

Last week: 6

It was an impressive come from behind win for the Titans against the Colts. But Tennessee losing the potential league MVP in Derrick Henry is perhaps the biggest blow this team could’ve taken. Can they keep rolling without him? That’s a huge question.

6. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Last week: 7

The Bills struggled against the Dolphins early. The two sides were tied at three at halftime. But good teams turn it around and find out a way to bury bad ones. That’s what Buffalo did, cruising in the second half to the tune of a 26-11 win.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during pregame warmup before playing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1)

Last week: 2

Something about the Saints on the road for the Bucs and Tom Brady. Despite even New Orleans losing starting QB Jameis Winston in the second quarter, their defense stepped up. CB PJ Williams had a pick-six interception with only seconds left in a 36-27 final.

4. Arizona Cardinals (7-1)

Last week: 1

The Cardinals were in position to retains their No. 1 spot but a bad play late from WR AJ Green and QB Kyler Murray cost them as Green Bay interception the ball and sealed the game. It appeared Green was blocking instead of looking to catch the pass, but regardless, the two were not on the same page and Arizona has their first loss.

3. Dallas Cowboys (6-1)

Last week: 5

You really have to give it up to Dallas this week, love them or hate them. With Prescott out, backup QB Cooper Rush delivered a late-game winner over the Vikings. Maybe it was talent, maybe it was the Vikings and their inability to win prime-time games. Either way, it was one of the surprises of the weekend.

2. Los Angeles Rams (7-1)

Last week: 4

The Rams dismantled the Texans easily and there’s not much more to say. Aside from Los Angeles letting their foot off the gas, allowing Houston to cover that spread when the game was well over with in a blowout.

1. Green Bay Packers (7-1)

Last week: 3

Like the Cowboys, the Packers took a win in Week 8 without one of their top weapons in WR Devante Adams. Green Bay still took their seventh-straight win since their opening day loss and against a much tough foe and on a short week. That’s an impressive bullet in the resume. CB Rasul Douglas had the late pick of Murry for the win.

1

1