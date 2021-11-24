NFL power rankings roundup Week 12: Where the Eagles sit after 2 straight wins

The Eagles have won two straight games and if not for a close loss to the Chargers at home, the Birds could be heading to New York on a four-game winning streak.

With teams around the league preparing for Week 12, it’s time for a power rankings roundup, with experts from around the league putting some respect on Philadelphia’s name.

For the first time in months, the Birds have entered the top-20 in most outlets.

NFL.com -- 17

Jalen Hurts is playing himself into the Eagles’ future. The second-year quarterback accounted for three touchdowns on Sunday — all of them on the ground — in a 40-29 win over the Saints at the Linc. After the game, Nick Sirianni spoke glowingly of Hurts’ multidimensional abilities. “Jalen is a special player who forces defenses to play different,” the coach said. The victory was also one of personal significance to Sirianni, who finally has his first win at home in five tries as coach. The Eagles have turned into a great cold-weather team: They run the ball extremely well and beat up the opposition in the trenches. There’s more work to be done, but they profile as a player in the NFC wild-card race.

ESPN -- 21

1. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)

Previous ranking: 22

Most memorable Thanksgiving game: Eagles rout Cardinals 48-20 on Nov. 27, 2008

The Eagles entered with a 5-5-1 record and with their offense in a rut, having scored 20 points total in their previous two games. It was so bad that coach Andy Reid decided to bench quarterback Donovan McNabb at halftime during a loss to the Ravens the previous week. McNabb bounced back in a big way on Thanksgiving, tossing four touchdowns, while Brian Westbrook racked up 130 total yards and four scores in a Philadelphia romp. The Eagles won four of five to close the regular season, and advanced all the way to the NFC Championship Game … where they eventually fell to this same Cardinals team. — Tim McManus

USA Today -- 18

18. Eagles

Previous ranking (21):

They’re now the No. 1 rushing team in NFC (153.4 yards per game) and no longer have a goose egg in win column at Lincoln Financial Field. Fortunately, their next two are in New Jersey against the lowly Giants and Jets – golden opportunities to vault Philadelphia into wild-card position.

The Ringer -- 18

Eagles are now the middle of the pack.

At 5-6, the Eagles remain on the periphery of the NFC playoff race (currently the no. 9 seed, just behind the Niners). But their recent resurgence has put them in a good spot for a late-season flourish. The Eagles’ remaining schedule offers an enticing amount of winnable games, with a matchup with the Jets and two games apiece against the Giants and Washington before they finish up at home against the Cowboys. Don’t be surprised if Philly sneaks into the playoffs as a wild-card team.

Bleacher Report -- 18

Run the ball. Run the ball some more. And then run the ball.

Facing the No. 1 defense in rushing yards allowed per game in the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles were absolutely dominant on the ground: 242 yards on a staggering 50 rushes. Given all that banging away on the ground, it should come as no surprise that Philly dominated the tempo of Sunday’s game—the Eagles possessed the ball for just over 37 minutes.

CBS Sports -- 18

Previous Rank: 26

By winning two straight games – only a close loss to the Chargers prevents it from being four straight – the Eagles are in the thick of the division race. Jalen Hurts is playing outstanding football right now.

