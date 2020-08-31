NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterbacks, even if No. 1 isn't a surprise

You don’t need a top-five quarterback to win a Super Bowl. But it helps.

Jimmy Garoppolo came about as close as you can to winning a ring. Nick Foles won Super Bowl MVP and he’s not even guaranteed to start over Mitchell Trubisky this season. Peyton Manning in 2015 was Manning in name only when the Denver Broncos won a title.

Yet, everyone wants a Patrick Mahomes. It makes every other decision in the organization easier. We all know how valuable the position is. That’s why we’re going to rank all 32 starters.

A few rules: This ranking is for this season only. Situation matters some, because it always matters at quarterback. Even if I like Sam Darnold’s talent, the New York Jets haven’t done much to help him. This is also a list of the projected Week 1 starters, so we had to make a couple decisions on competitions.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson have won the last two MVP awards. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) More

Here are the power rankings for the 32 quarterbacks, with their respective team previews linked next to their names:

32. Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers

Taylor wasn’t a bad quarterback with the Buffalo Bills. But he wasn’t great and is the least likely name on this list. With all the quarterback talent in the league, it is surprising the 31-year-old Taylor is getting a shot for a team that otherwise has an intriguing roster. Taylor is holding the spot for rookie Justin Herbert, and he’ll play OK. He’s just not an exciting option.

31. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

If Nick Foles starts, maybe he’d be ranked a bit higher, but not too much given his inconsistency. If it’s Trubisky, we know how 2019 exposed his weaknesses. It seemed he was developing fine in his second season, but accuracy issues might keep him from ever reaching that level again.

30. Dwayne Haskins Jr., Washington Football Team

Maybe Alex Smith wins this job. But from a big-picture organizational standpoint, I’m not sure why you’d choose Smith over Haskins. Washington needs to figure out what it has with the 2019 first-round pick. Haskins did play fairly well late last season in a difficult situation. He doesn’t have much talent around him, but this is still a big year for him.

29. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars

Minshew played pretty well last season. He throws a nice deep ball. And he’s a fun character. The Jaguars are doing the smart thing letting him start. Either they found a steal in the sixth round of last year’s draft or they will be terrible in 2020 and can draft their quarterback of the future.

28. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

Fitzpatrick is fun and can go on hot streaks, but inconsistency is a problem. At some point soon, Tua Tagovailoa will take over, but until then Fitzpatrick will give us some entertaining moments.

27. Drew Lock, Denver Broncos

Lock is a shining example of judging a quarterback by “his record.” The Broncos went 4-1 in his starts late last season and that led some to give Lock credit for going 4-1. Lock was fine. He wasn’t great, and he wasn’t solely responsible for any of those wins. He still has plenty to work on. The good news is the Broncos have put an explosive offense together around him.

26. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers

I like Bridgewater and his comeback story, but don’t think he’s a top option at quarterback. A 5-0 record last season will be cited, but quarterback wins is a dumb stat and the Saints played exceptional football around him.

25. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Carr isn’t as bad as most folks say. But he also doesn’t have the ceiling he showed earlier in his career, when he had one season as a viable MVP candidate. Every time Carr struggles, there will be calls for Marcus Mariota, which is strange and probably unfair, but it seems the Raiders are antsy to try something else.