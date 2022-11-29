NFL power rankings: How far do the Bucs fall after Week 12?

Despite all the positive momentum of back-to-back wins, and the extra week of rest and preparation during their bye, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 23-17 to the Cleveland Browns in overtime Sunday.

The loss dropped the Bucs back under .500 for the season at 5-6, but they still remain in first place in the lackluster NFC South.

Where do the Bucs rank among the rest of the teams in the league after another disappointing defeat?

Here are the latest NFL power rankings after Week 12, courtesy of Touchdown Wire:

32. Houston Texans (1-9-1)

31. Chicago Bears (3-9)

30. Denver Broncos (3-8)

29. Carolina Panthers (4-8)

28. Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1)

27. Los Angeles Rams (3-8)

26. Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

25. Green Bay Packers (4-8)

24. New Orleans Saints (4-8)

23. Cleveland Browns (4-7)

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7)

21. Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

20. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

19. New York Giants (7-4)

18. Detroit Lions (4-7)

17. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

14. New England Patriots (6-5)

13. New York Jets (7-4)

12. Washington Commanders (7-5)

11. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

10. Tennessee Titans (7-4)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

8. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)

7. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

6. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

5. San Francisco 49ers (7-4)

4. Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

3. Miami Dolphins (8-3)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

