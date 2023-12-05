NFL Power Rankings entering Week 14

Deep into the season

NFL Week 13 had plenty of wild outcomes, which included the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s only fitting that a new No. 1 team appears in the latest rankings…

Close but the Panthers managed to lose to the Buccaneers because they couldn’t cover Mike Evans.

Firing Jack Del Rio did not help Washington one bit. The fuse is almost at its end for Ron Rivera.

The Patriots became the first team in 95 years to lose three straight games while limiting opponents to 10 points or fewer.

The Bears got to take the week off — while hoping the Panthers continued to lose.

James Conner and the Cardinals withstood the weather and the Steelers in the running back’s return to the Steel City.

Tommy “Cutlets” DeVito and Big Blue were on their bye week, so it was time for New Jersey to continue to celebrate its local hero.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7, defeated Carolina Panthers)

The Buccaneers barely beat a team that is 1-11 in what could have been considered a Baker Mayfield revenge game of sorts.

The Jets are like the Patriots: a great defense that has no chance because of an awful offense.

Mike Vrabel said he was going for the score to win the game in OT when caught by CBS cameras. He wound up having to kick a field goal and got kicked by the Colts in the extra session.

Dennis Allen might be on the verge of joining those NFL coaches on the hot seat. Derek Carr has not delivered in New Orleans. He might just be the same that he was with the Las Vegas Raiders: not good enough.

22. Los Angeles Chargers (5-7, defeated New England Patriots)

Miracles happen! The Chargers found their way to a win in a close game, albeit against the Patriots.

21. Atlanta Falcons (6-6, defeated New York Jets)

A win is a win, right?

20. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7, Bye)

Wonder what Raider players do to pass the time in Sin City on a bye week?

Things have come to a stop with the Seahawks. They put up a lot of points against the Cowboys but were unable to stop Dallas. Their status as a wild-card contender is shakier by the week.

The Vikings have a week to try and figure out what to do at QB. Stick with Joshua Dobbs or audible?

The streak came to an end when Russell Wilson was picked late. Denver stays in games and always finds a way to try to win. Just came up short against Houston.

16. Cincinnati Bengals (6-6, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

All hail Jake Browning. Talk about a game: 32-of-37 for 354 yards, a TD throw, and a rushing score. Wow!

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5, lost to Arizona Cardinals)

The Steelers played a weird one in Pittsburgh as the weather wreaked havoc on the game. Kenny Pickett went out and so did the Steelers’ chances to win.

Jordan Love went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and led the Packers to another victory. Green Bay has improved my many lengths from where it was early in 2023. Another young, fun team to keep and eye on through the final weeks.

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-5, defeated Tennessee Titans)

Shane Steichen didn’t flinch when behind in OT and the Colts got a nice drive and a Michael Pittman Jr. TD reception to keep going.

A struggle, but the Rams got the job done. Like the balance the team has on offense now. Three wins in a row and will see what this team has for the stretch run.

The Bills have a rest week and look ahead trying to figure out how they can run the table and get to 11 wins.

10. Cleveland Browns (7-5, lost to Los Angeles Rams)

Joe Flacco did a nice job in his first start in 11 months, but ultimately came up short. The last time the Browns won in the Pacific time zone? The game was against the Raiders … in Oakland, more than a decade ago.

9. Houston Texans (7-5, defeated Denver Broncos)

The Texans are one of the most fun teams in the league. The win comes at a price as receiver Tank Dell is likely lost for the campaign.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4, lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

The Jaguars are 5-0 on the road and 3-4 at home. Go figure. In addition to the loss, their faithful has to be concerned about the status of quarterback Trevor Lawrence going forward. An ankle injury could cost him significant time.

7. Miami Dolphins (9-3, beat Washington Commanders)

No one has more fun at the expense of bad teams than Miami. The Dolphins have Tennessee and the Jets coming up before the schedule gets tougher.

6. Detroit Lions (9-3, defeated New Orleans Saints)

The good was the 21-0 start. The bad was how the Saints got back into the game. Detroit is intriguing but still has a lot to prove despite the 9-3 record.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4, lost to Green Bay Packers)

The Chiefs couldn’t pull off a comeback to force overtime. The officials were less than adequate, especially on a play that should have been DPI late in the game. Need to sharpen their game, those Chiefs.

An absolute stinker of a last three quarters for Philly. And up next is the Cowboys in Dallas. That means the Eagles better be ready or else they could wind up with the same record as Dallas after Week 14.

3. Dallas Cowboys (9-3, defeated Seattle Seahawks)

The game in Week 14 is a must-win for Dallas if it has any hope to earn home-field in the NFC postseason. Since the Cowboys are menacing at AT&T Stadium it would be a huge edge if they somehow could pull it off.

The Ravens get the week to savor their spot atop the AFC North. This is one tough and strong team that is a threat to go deep in the playoffs.

1. San Francisco 49ers (9-3, defeated Philadelphia Eagles)

Talk about a statement victory. Going into Philly, the Niners crushed the Eagles. Will the San Francisco meet the Eagles again in the postseason? And if so, where might that game take place?

