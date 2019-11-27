NFL Podcast: Where do Rams go after MNF embarrassment, and are Garrett to NYG rumors for real?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

After a 45-6 beatdown at the hands of the superhuman Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, things are looking bleak for former NFC champs, the Los Angeles Rams. Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the podcast breaking down the highs and lows of the Ravens' Monday night domination. Are the Rams about to make massive changes this offseason? How the hell are teams going to stop Lamar in January? (0:15)

Next, the guys move to a pair of interesting stories coming out of the NFC East. Is there any validity to the rumors that the New York Giants could be interested in Jason Garrett if he were to move on from the Cowboys this offseason? (23:45)

Sticking with the Giants, should the G-Men bench Saquon Barkley for the remainder of the year to preserve him for next season and the rest of his career? (33:40)

Switching back over to the AFC, the guys break down the traffic jam developing for the sixth-seed in the playoffs. With the Steelers, Raiders, Colts, Titans and Browns all competing for one spot with five games to go, who will prevail in this battle royale? The four losers get to start their vacations before 2019 is up and the winner will likely travel to Arrowhead in January. (37:35)

Lastly, the guys preview the four matchups they're looking forward to most in Week 13: San Francisco @ Baltimore, Tennessee @ Indianapolis, New England @ Houston and Minnesota @ Seattle. (45:45)

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens decimated the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. (Photo Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

