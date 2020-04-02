NFL Podcast: Is the NFL being tone-deaf on COVID-19, plus AFC & NFC West team needs

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

As sports leagues around the world have cancelled or postponed events due to COVID-19, the NFL, partly aided by cover of their offseason, have remained steadfast in making sure their season goes according to schedule.

Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor open this week's podcast discussing the league revealing via conference call that they plan to start the season on time in September and have no contingency plans for moving international games, or even delaying or cancelling the season. They ask: has the NFL's response to the Coronavirus been tone-deaf? (3:30)

In other league-wide news, the league officially announced the long-expected changes to the playoff rules. Now one extra team from each conference will make the playoffs and we'll get a whopping 6 games that first weekend of January. What wasn't expected? League partner CBS announcing their extra playoff game will be simulcast on Nickelodeon. Is America ready for some green-slime on wild card weekend? (15:00)

In the second half of the show, Charles & Terez begin their division-by-division team needs preview leading up to the NFL draft. They start with the two divisions represented in the Super Bowl, the AFC & NFC West:

Can the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders stockpile their rosters to beat the Chiefs? (38:25)

In a quarterback-strong division, what have the 49ers, Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks done to fix the other holes on their rosters? (49:10)

A Washington Redskins fan wears a mask in public amid the thread of COVID-19. Has the NFL's public stances in response to Coronavirus been tone-deaf? Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor discuss on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

