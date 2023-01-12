NFL playoff injuries: Who is questionable for Wild Card Weekend?

Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s time for the NFL playoffs.

After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries.

Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter.

Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading into Wild Card weekend:

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs: WR Skyy Moore (hand, questionable); WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis, questionable); DE Frank Clark (groin, questionable); CB L’Jarius Sneed (hip, questionable)

Buffalo Bills: QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow, full practice)

Cincinnati Bengals: G Alex Cappa (ankle, DNP Wednesday); CB Eli Apple (neck, questionable); WR Tee Higgins (illness, DNP Wednesday)

Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe, limited practice); OLB Travon Walker (ankle, questionable)

Los Angeles Chargers: WR Mike Williams (back, questionable); LB Kenneth Murray (stinger, expected to play)

Baltimore Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson (knee, DNP Wednesday); RB Gus Edwards (head, DNP Wednesday); QB Tyler Huntley (right shoulder/wrist, limited practice)

Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, out); QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger, limited practice); RB Raheem Mostert (thumb, questionable); OT Terron Armstead (toe/knee/hip/pectoral, DNP Wednesday); OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand, questionable); RB Jeff Wilson (illness, limited practice); WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle, limited practice)

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles: OT Lane Johnson (groin, questionable); CB Avonte Maddox (toe, questionable); DE Josh Sweat (neck, questionable)

San Francisco 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot, out); OG Aaron Banks (ankle/knee, questionable); LB Dre Greenlaw (back, limited practice); DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle, limited practice); DT Javon Kinlaw (knee, limited practice)

Minnesota Vikings: OLB Za’Darius Smith (personal matter, questionable); C Garrett Bradbury (back, limited practice); S Harrison Smith (knee, limited practice)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans (illness, questionable); S Keanu Neal (hip, questionable); TE Kyle Rudolph (knee, questionable); CB Carlton Davis (shoulder, questionable); WR Julio Jones (knee/illness, questionable); NT Vita Vea (calf, questionable)

Dallas Cowboys: MLB Leighton Vander Esch (neck, questionable)

New York Giants: S Jason Pinnock (shoulder, limited practice); DE Leonard Williams (neck, limited practice)

Seattle Seahawks: WR Tyler Lockett (shin, questionable); TE Noah Fant (knee, limited practice); RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle, DNP Wednesday)