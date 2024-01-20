NFL playoff betting: The Bills are getting the most money at BetMGM ahead of the divisional round

The Buffalo Bills are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Bettors are all over Sunday’s divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

The fourth and final game of the weekend is the most-bet game at BetMGM. The Bills are favored by 2.5 points and have gotten the most money of any team against the spread. Nearly two-thirds of the money bet against the spread is on Buffalo to win by three or more.

The Bills beat the Chiefs during the regular season after an incredible lateral from Travis Kelce to Kadarus Toney was called back because Toney had lined up across the line of scrimmage. Kansas City and Buffalo have split their last six matchups dating back to 2020, though the Chiefs have won both postseason contests in that span. The Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC championship game in January 2021 and staged a historic comeback with 13 seconds left to win in OT in the divisional round in 2022.

Both of those games were in Kansas City. Sunday’s game is the first trip to Buffalo for the Chiefs since the first of those six matchups in 2020.

Every other divisional round game has a spread of at least 6.5 points, and both Saturday games have spreads of at least 9.5 points. The Texans are 9.5-point underdogs at the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon and are getting 62% of bets and just 44% of the money against the spread.

Houston is +350 to pull the upset outright, and a big-money bettor was enticed by those odds. Someone at BetMGM wagered $45,000 to win $157,500 on the Texans.

The Packers have moved to 10-point underdogs at the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night as sharp money is favoring the 49ers. Under half the bets are on the 49ers to cover the number, but those bets equal 58% of the money wagered on the spread.

The Lions are being backed even more heavily than the other three favorites. Detroit is a 6.5-point favorite at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is getting over 70% of the money bet on the spread. The proportion of money on the favorites this weekend has BetMGM rooting for a big underdog or two to cover.

“Chiefs-Bills will be the most-bet game, but we need one of the big underdogs to at least cover,” BetMGM’s Christian Cipollini said. “An upset by the Texans, Packers or Buccaneers would make our weekend.”