Which NFL players have won the MVP Award since the 2000 season?

The MVP Award has been dominated by quarterbacks in the NFL. Which players have won the award since 2000? Let’s take a look…

2000

Marshall Faulk, St. Louis Rams

2001

Kurt Warner, St. Louis Rams

2002

Rich Gannon, Oakland Raiders

2003

Steve McNair, Tennessee Titans and Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts

2004

Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts

2005

Shaun Alexander, Seattle Seahawks

2006

LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego Chargers

2007

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

2008

Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts

2009

Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts

2010

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

2011

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

2012

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

2013

Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

2014

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

2015

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

2016

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

2017

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

2018

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2019

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

2020

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

2021

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Who has the most?

Peyton Manning’s five MVP wins hold rank as the top total.

