Which NFL players have won the MVP Award since the 2000 season?
The best of the best each season
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
The MVP Award has been dominated by quarterbacks in the NFL. Which players have won the award since 2000? Let’s take a look…
2000
Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports
Marshall Faulk, St. Louis Rams
2001
USA TODAY Sports
Kurt Warner, St. Louis Rams
2002
MPS-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Gannon, Oakland Raiders
2003
Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports
Steve McNair, Tennessee Titans and Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts
2004
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts
2005
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Shaun Alexander, Seattle Seahawks
2006
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego Chargers
2007
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
2008
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts
2009
Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK
Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts
2010
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
2011
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
2012
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
2013
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
2014
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
2015
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
2016
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
2017
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
2018
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2019
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
2020
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
2021
USAT
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Who has the most?
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Peyton Manning’s five MVP wins hold rank as the top total.
