NFL picks, divisional round: Chiefs get a slight edge over Bills per the ‘experts’

The Buffalo Bills’ visit to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round is a tough one to pick.

Even the so-called “experts” think so.

Heading into the the Bills’ upcoming contest, the folks polled by NFL Pickwatch are close to being split on this game. Per their findings, the writers, analysts and talking heads on television are only very slightly picking KC.

Of those polled, 53 percent picked Kansas City (12-5) to beat Buffalo (11-6) at home.

This is actually a road we’ve gone down before.

Earlier this season, this same bunch gave the slight edge to the Chiefs. Ahead of that Week 5 win for the Bills, Kansas City had 55 percent of the backing from this group.

Maybe this will be good juju for Buffalo again?

As is our weekly tradition, here are some of those that are Bill-eving in the Bills: Dan Graziano (ESPN), Mike Florio (Pro Football Talk), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), and Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network).

