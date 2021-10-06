Report: Patriots release CB Stephon Gilmore in surprise move

In this article:

The New England Patriots have released All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/31H8KQF8hq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

The market for Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, is expected to be robust.

