Report: Patriots release CB Stephon Gilmore in surprise move
The New England Patriots have released All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/31H8KQF8hq
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021
The market for Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, is expected to be robust.
