Report: Patriots reacquire 2018 Super Bowl OT Trent Brown from Raiders

Offensive tackle Trent Brown is heading back to the New England Patriots via a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN's Field Yates reported.

Brown reportedly agreed to a restructured contract worth up to $11 million as part of the deal. The 6-foot-8, 380-pound tackle had two years and $29.5 million left on his four-year contract.

The Patriots will also get a 2022 seventh-round pick in the NFL draft and the Raiders will get a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Patriots bring back Super Bowl tackle

It reunites Brown, 27, and the team with whom he won a Super Bowl with in 2018. He started every game that season, his only one thus far in New England, before entering unrestricted free agency. The Raiders gave him a four-year, $66 million deal in March 2019.

He earned an Pro Bowl spot in 2019, but struggled this past season and played in only five games. Brown spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed six games. In November he was hospitalized after a pregame IV resulted in an air embolism ahead of a game against the Cleveland Browns.

Brown was picked by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2015 draft and spent his first three seasons there. The Patriots acquired him in April 2018 via a trade that also brought a fifth-round pick. They sent a third-round pick to San Francisco.

Brown could be one of best talents, Raiders GM says

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock commented on Brown in an end-of-season news conference, via ESPN:

"Trent's whole thing is when he's healthy, in shape and ready to go, he's as dominant as any tackle in football and he proved that early in the 2019 season. Since then, it's kind of been a roller coaster," Mayock said.

"So really what he needs to do more than anything is get himself in the best shape of his life and come out and prove that he is a dominant tackle in the National Football League, and really that's all it takes. If Trent gets in shape and stays committed, there's not a better talent out there."

Story continues

The trade clears $14 million in salary cap room for the Raiders, who were strapped before releasing a group of players that included Richie Incognito, per Spotrac. The Patriots had about $66 million in space before the move.

More from Yahoo Sports: