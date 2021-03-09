  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Patriots reacquire 2018 Super Bowl OT Trent Brown from Raiders

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown is heading back to the New England Patriots via a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN's Field Yates reported.

Brown reportedly agreed to a restructured contract worth up to $11 million as part of the deal. The 6-foot-8, 380-pound tackle had two years and $29.5 million left on his four-year contract.

The Patriots will also get a 2022 seventh-round pick in the NFL draft and the Raiders will get a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Patriots bring back Super Bowl tackle

It reunites Brown, 27, and the team with whom he won a Super Bowl with in 2018. He started every game that season, his only one thus far in New England, before entering unrestricted free agency. The Raiders gave him a four-year, $66 million deal in March 2019.

He earned an Pro Bowl spot in 2019, but struggled this past season and played in only five games. Brown spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed six games. In November he was hospitalized after a pregame IV resulted in an air embolism ahead of a game against the Cleveland Browns.

Brown was picked by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2015 draft and spent his first three seasons there. The Patriots acquired him in April 2018 via a trade that also brought a fifth-round pick. They sent a third-round pick to San Francisco.

Brown could be one of best talents, Raiders GM says

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock commented on Brown in an end-of-season news conference, via ESPN:

"Trent's whole thing is when he's healthy, in shape and ready to go, he's as dominant as any tackle in football and he proved that early in the 2019 season. Since then, it's kind of been a roller coaster," Mayock said.

"So really what he needs to do more than anything is get himself in the best shape of his life and come out and prove that he is a dominant tackle in the National Football League, and really that's all it takes. If Trent gets in shape and stays committed, there's not a better talent out there."

The trade clears $14 million in salary cap room for the Raiders, who were strapped before releasing a group of players that included Richie Incognito, per Spotrac. The Patriots had about $66 million in space before the move.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Trent Brown, Patriots players react to Pro Bowler's reported trade to New England

    Judging by Trent Brown's Instagram activity, the offensive tackle is pretty excited about reuniting with the Patriots in a trade with the Raiders.

  • Patriots to trade for Raiders OT Trent Brown

    The Patriots are trading for Raiders OT Trent Brown, according to reports. New England will send the Raiders a 2022 fifth-round pick for Brown and a 2022 seventh-round pick. Brown played for the Patriots in 2018 but has spent the last two seasons with the Raiders

  • Raiders trade RT Trent Brown to Patriots for 2022 pick swap

    Raiders trade RT Trent Brown to Patriots for 2022 pick swap

  • Tom Brady Reportedly Wants Odell Beckham Jr. to Join Buccaneers

    Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady have been tied to each other since the Giants forced him out of New York despite signing him to a historic contract.

  • Report: Patriots to trade for Raiders OT Trent Brown

    The trade could have a ricochet effect on the offensive line.

  • NFL Rumors: Raiders' Trent Brown returning to Patriots in trade

    The New England Patriots are getting down to business by reportedly agreeing to a trade for Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown.

  • The Patriots reportedly traded for Trent Brown, which could speak to their free agency plan

    Are the Patriots expecting turnover on the offensive line?

  • Eddie Murphy took 6 years off from making movies because he was tired of winning worst actor Razzie awards

    The comic legend needed to hit the reset button after the 0% Rotten Tomatoes-ranked "A Thousand Words."

  • AP source: Titans trade 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins

    The Tennessee Titans have found a team in the Miami Dolphins to take their 2020 first-round draft pick off their hands, trading offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson after his rookie season. The trade agreed to Monday night sends the 29th overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia to Miami after Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie, the person told The Associated Press. Both Wilson and Miami coach Brian Flores went to the same high school in Brooklyn, N.Y. — Poly Prep Country Day School.

  • Weed magnate Seth Rogen says edibles once got him high enough to freak out Bryan Cranston

    The transformation of Seth Rogen from acclaimed filmmaker and actor to your coolest stoner uncle seems to be about complete, as the newly minted entrepreneur sat down (at a safe distance) with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday. Sporting horn-rims, a cardigan, and the hint of an unconcerned bald spot, the An American Pickle star told Kimmel that a weed-friendly Mr. Rodgers vibe is something he’s been cultivating through his year-long pandemic sequestration. Noting that Kimmel’s in-person “face holes” are the first he’s seen in a long, long time, Rogen contentedly joked that “the whole world has acclimatized to my lifestyle,” as he explained the intricacies of starting (and now expanding) an entire cottage cannabis industry. And making quality ceramics.

  • Report: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wants Jalen Hurts to start season without a QB competition

    Lurie is reportedly all in on finding out what he has in Hurts regardless of what his football people think.

  • A Patriots trade could bring Bengals one step closer to Joe Thuney in free agency

    Joe Thuney to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency might just happen now that the New England Patriots made a trade.

  • Kyle Lowry Has Reportedly Been 'Telling Everybody' He's Getting Traded

    On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer's Ryen Russillo said Lowry has been telling people that a trade from the Raptors is imminent.

  • ‘We’re In A Club That No One Would Want To Be A Member Of,’ Says Mom Of ‘Bakersfield 3’ Murder Victim

    In March 2018, Cheryl’s son, Micah Holsonbake, went missing. Two weeks later, Di’s son, James Kulstad, was shot and killed. Then, just over two weeks after James’ murder, Jane’s daughter, Baylee Despot, who knew both men, disappeared. Micah, James, and Baylee became known as the “Bakersfield 3,” and their mothers, Di, Jane, and Cheryl, banded together to search for answers. “We’re in a club that no one would want to be a member of,” says Di. The three women appeared on Dr. Phil, “What Happened To The Bakersfield 3” in 2019. They then learned that Micah had been killed. “Mothers Of The Bakersfield 3 React To New Information.” Matthew Queen was arrested and charged with the kidnapping, torture, and murder of Micah Holsonbake. Queen has pleaded not guilty to all charges. “When I heard the D.A. say kidnapping and torture charges, I was beside myself,” says Cheryl. Baylee remains missing. She has also been charged, in absentia, with Micah’s kidnapping, torture, and murder. Has this information changed the relationship between Cheryl and Jane? Watch the video above, then tune in to Tuesday’s Dr. Phil to see more from part one of this two-part episode, “‘The Bakersfield 3’: The Gruesome Discoveries Two Years Later.” Check your local listing. If you have any information regarding the deaths of James Kulstad or Micah Holsonbake or the disappearance of Baylee Despot, please call Secret Witness at (661) 332-4040. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Officers seen dancing at BLM rally later stormed Capitol

    The sergeant proudly noted that he and his officer friend were ‘willing to put some skin in the game.’ Two police officers who once appeared to support Black Lives Matter activists in their rural Virginia town have been revealed to be among the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6. Rocky Mount Police Sergeant Thomas Robertson and Officer Jacob Fracker were charged just a week after the deadly insurrection that resulted in five people dead by the end of the day.

  • Lawyers investigating Cuomo have taken on political figures

    The lawyers tapped to investigate sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo both have experience handling high-profile cases involving men accused of abusing their power. One of the attorneys, Joon Kim, was a federal prosecutor who directed investigations that sent one of Cuomo's top aides to prison on a bribery conviction and led to the conviction of another on charges connected to a massive economic development project that Cuomo championed. The other investigator, Anne L. Clark, is an employment lawyer who once represented a woman in sexual harassment lawsuit filed against a powerful New Jersey politician.

  • Raiders trading OT Trent Brown to Patriots

    The Raiders are trading OT Trent Brown to the Patriots, according to multiple reports. New England will send the Raiders a 2022 fifth-round pick for Brown and a 2022 seventh-round pick. Brown played for the Patriots in 2018 but has spent the last two seasons with the Raiders

  • Custom Figure Imagines Grogu as a Bounty Hunter

    Baby Yoda turns bounty hunter in this fantastic custom-made fan piece that also serves up a perfect pitch for a Star Wars The Mandalorian spinoff. The post Custom Figure Imagines Grogu as a Bounty Hunter appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Belichick Overpaid Bielema to Avoid Arkansas Salary Fight, Filing Says

    A new court filing Monday in Bret Bielema’s $7 million litigation against the Razorback Foundation contains the potential bombshell that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick thought he was overpaying, not underpaying, the former Razorbacks head coach when he worked for the Patriots in 2018-19. The filing reveals that several successful coaches had joined […]

  • ‘Abysmal track record’: Few student loan borrowers received forgiveness through government repayment plan

    Congress wrote a law promising forgiveness to student debtors who make two decades of on-time payments. But a new report shows how that promise has fallen short.