NFL Network analyst discusses adjustments Caleb Williams must makeake

NFL Network analyst and former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel joied Rich Eisen Show guest host Tom Pelissero to discuss what No. 1 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams needs to do to be a successful quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

Caleb Williams to the Bears might have seemed like a situation set up to fail in February, but given the moves Chicago’s front office made in NFL free agency and then in the draft, the Bears look like a more complete team now. Ryan Poles has given Caleb Williams some substantial resources, particularly receivers Keenan Allen and — in the draft — Rome Odunze. Williams has multiple strong options at wide receiver. The Bears have also made investments on the offensive line while attempting to shore up their defense. Caleb Williams is surrounded with talent on the Chicago roster, giving the Bears a legitimate chance to be good in 2024. How Caleb adjusts to the NFL game could hold the keys to the Bears’ season.

Chase Daniel recently retired after a decade-and-a-half-long NFL career spent as a backup and spot starter for several NFL teams.

