Jeff Gladney, former Vikings 1st rounder and Cardinals CB, dead at 25

Jeff Gladney, a former first-round draft pick who played for the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, has died at age 25.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. and Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gladney died in a car accident.

Per reports that the #Cardinals Jeff Gladney passed away in an accident in Dallas this morning: There was a 2:30 am accident with two fatalities. But the Dallas sheriff’s office says the medical examiner has not revealed any identities as of 1:10 pm cst. https://t.co/HO34maiV3l — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 30, 2022

The Cardinals and Vikings confirmed Gladney's death on their official Twitter accounts Monday afternoon.

We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. pic.twitter.com/5bdVCXT6Gv — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 30, 2022

Gladney, a cornerback, was a four-year starter at Texas Christian University, and played in the 2020 Senior Bowl before being drafted by the Vikings in the first round with the 31st overall pick. He appeared in 16 games for the Vikings in 2020, starting 15.

Gladney was most recently signed by the Cardinals, and was at OTAs last week. A local Cardinals reporter shot a video of Gladney at practice.

Story continues

New #AZCardinals CB Jeff Gladney learning the defense. pic.twitter.com/WMBHE87IKr — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) May 24, 2022

In April 2021, during the offseason, Gladney turned himself into police in Texas and was arrested on a charge of domestic violence. Gladney was indicted on Aug. 3, 2021 and was released by the Vikings on the same day. He didn't play in the NFL during the 2021 season.

Gladney was found not guilty of all charges in March 2022, and was signed by the Cardinals shortly afterward.

On Facebook, Gladney recently posted that he'd bought his mother her dream house. The realtor was Gladney's cousin, and it was her first sale.

Teammates mourn the loss of Gladney

Gladney and Jalen Reagor, wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, were teammates at TCU. Reagor posted a heartbreaking tweet Monday afternoon after he learned of Gladney’s death.

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

More of Gladney's current and former teammates also tweeted about the loss of their friend, and members of the media joined in.

Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney🙏🏾 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) May 30, 2022

fml.. Rest In Peace, Jeff Gladney

Praying for the entire family. Love you bro — Eno Benjamin (@EnoB) May 30, 2022

Damn RIP Jeff Gladney showed me a few things Imma keep with me forever luv bro ! 💙🤞🏾 — Cam Taylor-Britt 🧃 (@CamTaylorBritt_) May 30, 2022

RIP to my former teammate Jeff Gladney 🙏🏽 — Kolby Listenbee ™️ (@List10bee_Swagg) May 30, 2022

Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney. The 25 year old cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals has passed away. So much life ahead of him. Send a prayer up for him, his family and friends after this tragic loss. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 30, 2022

Dear Lord, I am so sorry to hear of the sudden passing of #Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney. May the great 'I am' rod and staff comfort your family, agent Brian Overstreet and his family and all loved ones during this difficult time. May your soul ascend peacefully to the celestial. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 30, 2022

Horrifying news to hear this morning.



Just tragic.



Rest In Peace Jeff.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2022