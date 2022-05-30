  • Oops!
Jeff Gladney, former Vikings 1st rounder and Cardinals CB, dead at 25

Liz Roscher
·3 min read
Jeff Gladney, a former first-round draft pick who played for the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, has died at age 25.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. and Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gladney died in a car accident.

The Cardinals and Vikings confirmed Gladney's death on their official Twitter accounts Monday afternoon.

Gladney, a cornerback, was a four-year starter at Texas Christian University, and played in the 2020 Senior Bowl before being drafted by the Vikings in the first round with the 31st overall pick. He appeared in 16 games for the Vikings in 2020, starting 15.

Gladney was most recently signed by the Cardinals, and was at OTAs last week. A local Cardinals reporter shot a video of Gladney at practice.

In April 2021, during the offseason, Gladney turned himself into police in Texas and was arrested on a charge of domestic violence. Gladney was indicted on Aug. 3, 2021 and was released by the Vikings on the same day. He didn't play in the NFL during the 2021 season.

Gladney was found not guilty of all charges in March 2022, and was signed by the Cardinals shortly afterward.

On Facebook, Gladney recently posted that he'd bought his mother her dream house. The realtor was Gladney's cousin, and it was her first sale.

Teammates mourn the loss of Gladney

Gladney and Jalen Reagor, wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, were teammates at TCU. Reagor posted a heartbreaking tweet Monday afternoon after he learned of Gladney’s death.

More of Gladney's current and former teammates also tweeted about the loss of their friend, and members of the media joined in.

Jeff Gladney, former Vikings first-round pick and current Cardinals cornerback, has reportedly died in a car crash at age 25. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)
Jeff Gladney, former Vikings first-round pick and current Cardinals cornerback, has died at age 25. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

