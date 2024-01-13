Advertisement

NFL injury tracker, wild-card weekend: A.J. Brown out, Baker Mayfield questionable for Bucs-Eagles

Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Wild Card Weekend

Sean Leahy
·4 min read
The road to Super Bowl LVIII begins this weekend with the six NFL wild-card matchups.

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with some mixed injury news ahead of their game Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. DeVonta Smith was a full participant at practice throughout the week after missing Week 18 with an ankle injury. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who dislocated the middle finger, got in a full practice session on Saturday and is expected to play Monday.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, meanwhile, is out.

The Eagles officially ruled Brown out on Saturday with a knee injury suffered in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants, confirming earlier reports that he would not play Monday.

The Bucs, meanwhile, listed quarterback Baker Mayfield as questionable with ankle and rib injuries. He's reportedly expected to play, but he was limited in practice on Friday and Saturday.

In Detroit, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta made a surprise appearance at practice on Thursday. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, LaPorta said he took reps at practice and was "optimistic" about playing in Sunday night's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’ll probably play with the knee brace as a precautionary thing, just to make sure that hyperextension doesn’t happen again in the rare case that the cleat gets caught in the turf again and something bad were to happen," LaPorta said. "So I think you would see me with a knee brace out there, but I'm not sure how much it would inhibit me or practically keep it from happening again. That was a fluke thing."

Here is the rest of the NFL wild-card weekend injury report.

No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

NRG Stadium | Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET | NBC

HOUSTON TEXANS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

No. 6 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

Arrowhead Stadium | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. | Peacock

MIAMI DOLPHINS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 2 Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium | Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

BUFFALO BILLS

No. 7 Green Bay Packers vs. No. 2 Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium | Sunday, 4:30 p.m. | Fox

GREEN BAY PACKERS

DALLAS COWBOYS

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 3 Detroit Lions

Ford Field | Sunday, 8:15 p.m. | NBC

DETROIT LIONS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium | Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

  • CB Josh Hayes (quad/knee): questionable

  • LB K.J. Britt (calf): questionable

  • QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs): questionable

  • DL Mike Green (calf): out