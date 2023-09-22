NFL Injury tracker Week 3: Panthers' Bryce Young ruled out for Sunday vs. Seahawks
Week 3 of the NFL kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers notching a decisive win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) were ruled out prior to that game.
As the week continues, one of Sunday's matchups will be missing 2023's No. 1 draft pick. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young didn't practice Friday and is ruled out against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury, the team announced.
He suffered the injury last week against the New Orleans Saints. Veteran Andy Dalton will start for Carolina, and Jake Luton is expected to be called up from the practice squad to serve as his backup.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3:
Panthers
QB Bryce Young (ankle): out, Andy Dalton to start
LB Justin Houston (calf): questionable, participated in practice
RB Miles Sanders (pectoral): no game status, full practice participant
LB Brian Burns (ankle): no game status, full practice participant
LB handler Wooten (knee): no game status, full practice participant
LB Amaré Barno (thigh): no game status, full practice participant
Colts:
QB Anthony Richardson (concussion): out, Gardner Minshew to start
C Ryan Kelly (concussion): out
G Quenton Nelson (toe): no game status, participated in practice
DT Grover Stewart (foot):
CB Kenny Moore II (knee):
Dolphins:
WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion): participated in practice
Jaylen Waddle update from Cam Wolfe
Jaylen was in good spirits yesterday, too https://t.co/zFCIyO6Gna
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 22, 2023
Bengals:
Quarterback Joe Burrow (calf): no game states, participated in practice
Progress for Joe Burrow. Did not throw during individual yesterday. Doing so today.
Here’s video for the Twitter docs to analyze. pic.twitter.com/CJwrz4Jmnu
— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 22, 2023
If Burrow can't play, the Bengals signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad to back up Jake Browning.
Ravens:
A group of starters missed Friday's practice:
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)
RB Justice Hill (toe)
OT Ronnie Stanley (knee)
C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle)
CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
S Marcus Williams (pectoral)