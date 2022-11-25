NFL injury tracker Week 12: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR Marquise Brown return vs Chargers

Week 12 of the NFL season has arrived after fans of the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys celebrated wins after three competitive games with their turkey on Thursday.

Here's how the upcoming slate will be impacted by injury.

Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown expected to return Sunday

Kyler Murray missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury that he sustained against the Vikings in Week 8 and aggravated the following week against the Seahawks.

Now, he is expected to start against the Chargers after two consecutive days of practice.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to be activated off injured reserve and also play Sunday, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. This will be the first time he plays with receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

CHARLOTTE, NC - Former college teammates Marquise Brown (2) and Kyler Murray (1) will reportedly both return to the field Sunday. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster making return from concussion protocols

Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Rams. He was injured Week 10 while taking a hit in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This news coincides with his fellow receiver Kadarius Toney being ruled out with a hamstring injury, putting Smith-Scheuster right back at WR1.

Joe Mixon ruled out against Titans

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was listed as out of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in the team's injury report. Mixon sustained a concussion in last week's victory over the Steelers.

Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase injured his hip a month ago and is officially listed as questionable. According to coach Zac Taylor, he had a “good week” in his limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

Bears QB Justin Fields game-time decision

Chicago officially listed quarterback Justin Fields as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets due to his shoulder injury. Though he left the door open to playing, Fields was limited at practice all week.

Rookie defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker are both ruled out with concussions.