Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake will reportedly miss 'a few weeks' with ankle injury

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake suffered a ligament tear in his ankle and is expected to miss “a few weeks,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Cardinals’ RB Kenyan Drake is expected to miss “a few weeks” with a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle, per source. Cardinals are treating it like a high ankle sprain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2020

Drake was injured on a 2-yard fourth-down run with 4:12 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 37-34 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks. He was carted off the field, finishing the game with 14 carries for 34 yards and one catch for 7 yards.

The fifth-year back has 119 carries for 512 yards and four touchdowns in the Cardinals 5-2 start. With Drake out for the foreseeable future, Chase Edmonds will take on the starting role. He’s averaging 6.1 yards per carry in limited time behind Drake and had a season-high 58 yards on five carries against Seattle.

Seahawks Chris Carson reportedly will miss time

Seahawks running back Chris Carson was also injured in the game. Carson has a mid-foot sprain, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, and is week-to-week.

Source: #Seahawks RB Chris Carson, who left the game early, had his MRI and it showed that he did have a mid-foot sprain. He’s week-to-week, an indication he’ll miss some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2020

Carson, in the final year of a rookie contract, left the game in the first half and did not return. He has six rushing touchdowns and six receiving touchdowns on the year.

He missed the playoffs last season with a hip injury and missed most of his 2017 rookie campaign due to a broken ankle.

The Seahawks went to veteran Carlos Hyde in Carson’s absence on Sunday night.

