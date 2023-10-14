NFL hits 49ers, Cowboys with fines after physical Week 5 clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football" proved costly to more than just their egos.

The NFL handed down four fines against the Cowboys totaling more than $56,000, while two 49ers were fined as a result of illegal actions during the 49ers’ 42-10 victory in Week 5 at Levi’s Stadium.

Guard Aaron Banks was fined $10,440 for unnecessary roughness for delivering an open-handed punch to the facemask of Cowboys defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins in the moments after Christian McCaffrey scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Tight end George Kittle was fined $13,659 for flashing an undershirt Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium with the message “F--k Dallas.” The fine was classified under the category of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Dallas safety Donovan Wilson was fined for two plays in the game against McCaffrey. He brought the 49ers running back to the ground after grabbing McCaffrey's face mask on the first play of the game. That penalty brought about a $10,927 fine.

Later, Wilson was called for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on McCaffrey. That illegal play warranted a fine of $16,391 from the NFL.

While McCaffrey was on the ground, Dallas defensive back Jayron Kearse was flagged for taunting for posturing over McCaffrey. Kearse was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Also, Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was fined $18,219 for unnecessary roughness on a play in which he was not penalized. Vander Esch delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Deebo Samuel at the end of a third-quarter play that went for a 42-yard gain.

