NFL Grants License to Taylor Swift Jacket Designer Juszczyk

The NFL has reached a licensing deal with the designer of Taylor Swift’s viral custom puffer jacket, Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.



Juszczyk has been granted a license to use NFL marks in men’s and women’s apparel designs, the league said, declining to disclose financial terms. She previously made a jacket for the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as well as Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.



The 49ers face the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.



The combination of Swift, who has 279 million Instagram followers, and the Super Bowl, historically the most-watched TV show of the year, gives Juszczyk a unprecedented sports marketing opportunity.

Juszczyk’s one-of-a-kind puffer jackets have made a big splash on social media after Swift wore it to the Chief’s playoff game against the Miami Dolphins earlier this month.

