Joe Judge blames coaches after Giants' MNF blowout, won't comment on OC Jason Garrett's status

The New York Giants suffered an ugly, nationally televised blowout on Monday night, losing 30-10 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The loss didn't reveal anything new about the Giants, it mostly served as a vehicle to put their problems on full and unmistakable display.

After the game, head coach Joe Judge focused on one of those (many) problems: the coaching. To him, the coaching is a bigger issue than even player execution (which he also admitted was a problem).

"You can put that down tonight. Got that?" Judge said after the loss via ESPN. "You guys can write that tonight. Players have to execute. That is their job, right? It is our job to teach them. It's their job to go out and execute.

"But we've got to make sure we put them in position to have success. That has to be consistent, by the way. So, you can go ahead and write that down. I'm not going to debate that."

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is on the hot seat. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Jason Garrett on the hot seat

Judge continued focusing on the coaching, emphasizing that it's their job to help the offense score points.

"We have to do a better job of scoring points," Judge said. "I know it sounds pretty obvious and to the point with it. But I'm going to keep it pretty blunt right there. We have to do a better job of putting our players in position to make plays. We have too many good players. We have to put them in better position to capitalize on it. That's it."

Even though it doesn't seem like the Giants have an offensive coordinator, they do, and it's former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. It's his job to put the Giants offense in a position to score points, and he hasn't been very good at it since he was hired before the 2020 season. According to ESPN, in the 26 games since Garrett was hired, the Giants have scored 30 points just once.

When Judge was asked about Garrett specifically, he avoided answering the question, instead saying that he has "faith in all the people on our team." When he was asked whether Garrett would keep his job, he wouldn't answer that either.

"I'm not going to go into it right now," Judge said via ESPN.

Yikes. Garrett might want to start keeping an eye on the want ads. Though to be fair to him, he's far from the Giants' only problem. They have issues nearly everywhere, from the top of the organization to the bottom. If Garrett is fired, it's safe to say he won't be the only Giants coach looking for a new job by the time the offseason comes around.