NFL free agency: Cowboys sign running back Ronald Jones to one-year deal

Ronald Jones is joining Dallas on a one-year deal. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Dallas Cowboys cut long-time running back Ezekiel Elliott on Wednesday. Less than a week later, the team is bringing in a new backup for Tony Pollard. Former second-round pick Ronald Jones is joining the Cowboys on a one-year deal, according to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

Cowboys are signing RB Ronald Jones, multiple sources including his agent @chriscabott of @EquitySports confirm to @YahooSports.



2018 2nd rounder has won Super Bowls with Bucs, Chiefs. 505 carries, 2244 yards, 19 TDs in regular season. Helps fill void of Ezekiel Elliott release. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 21, 2023

Jones, 25, joins the team after one season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones didn't see much playing time with Kansas City, playing in just six games. He finished the year with 70 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Jones could be in for a jump in playing time with Dallas. Following Elliott's release, the Cowboys will rely on Pollard as their No. 1 option at the position. Pollard broke out last season, gaining 1,007 rushing yards and scoring 9 rushing touchdowns. He added 371 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.

The Cowboys gave Pollard the franchise tag, so the team clearly expects big things from him next season. Pollard, however, has never carried a full workload thanks to being paired with Elliott for so long. Adding Jones allows the Cowboys to keep Pollard's workload in check over the course of the season. In his three seasons prior to joining the Chiefs, Jones averaged 155 carries per year.

Pollard turned in a career-high 193 carries in 2022. That number seems likely to rise in 2023, but the Cowboys probably don't want to get Pollard to 300 carries, a benchmark Elliott passes in three of his first four years with the team.