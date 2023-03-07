NFL free agency 2023: Tracking which players have been cut

NFL cuts tracker ahead of 2023 free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Free agency is almost upon us, and players across the NFL will begin the search for a new team.

While certain players hit the open market by reaching the end of their contracts, others were shown the door by their former teams. A handful of 2022 starting quarterbacks, notable receivers and even some offensive linemen were cut ahead of free agency.

With the new league year starting on March 15, here is a look at the top players who have been cut so far or are expected to be soon:

WR Chosen Anderson

C Rodney Hudson

QB Marcus Mariota

S John Johnson III

DT Michael Brockers

C Justin Britt

DE Frank Clark Jr.

WR Kenny Golladay