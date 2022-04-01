NFL free agency 2022: Contract details for the Eagles signings

The Eagles made one splash in free agency, agreeing to a deal with Haason Reddick, but there were several other value signings that should help continue the three-year retool.

Philadelphia retained Jason Kelce, Derek Barnett, Anthony Harris, Richard Rodgers, Greg Ward, and Andre Chachere while signing Kyzir White along with Reddick.

Even with the dead money from the Fletcher Cox release, the Eagles still have $20 million in cap space, and plenty of flexibility thanks to Howie Roseman.

The science is how the Eagles GM shapes a deal, and here are the contract details for the first wave of free agency via Over The Cap.

Jason Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (1) and Jason Kelce (62) celebrate after Hurts’ touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Kelce signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Eagles. The $14 million is guaranteed including a $10.13 million signing bonus, and Philadelphia made 2023 a void season as a placeholder in the event that Kelce retires or is released. He has a $2.75 million roster bonus that is guaranteed that year. If on the roster after June 2nd of 2023 a large guarantee kicks in for 2024.

Haason Reddick

Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick meets the media for the first time after signing a free agent contract with the team.

Rim 3702

Reddick will average $15 million per season and the 3-year deal includes $30 million fully guaranteed, and a $13,715,000 signing bonus, along with an option bonus of $13,670,000, according to Over The Cap.

Reddick’s cap hit for this upcoming season is just $4.028 million.

In 2023:

Base salary: $1,080,000

Workout bonus: $250,000

Option bonus: $13,670,000 (Must be exercised between the start of training camp and the start of the season)

Prorated money: $5,477,000

Cap hit: $6,807,000

2024

Base salary: $13,750,000

Workout bonus: $250,000

Roster bonus: $1 million (due on 3rd day of 2024 league year)

Story continues

Prorated money: $5,477,000

Cap hit: $20,477,000

2025-2027

Void years

2025: Prorated money: $5,477,000; 2026: Prorated money: $5,477,000; 2027: Prorated money: $2,734,000.

Dead money in 2025: $13,688,000

Anthony Harris

New Orleans Saints’ Adam Trautman, right, pulls in a pass against Philadelphia Eagles’ Anthony Harris during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Harris re-signed on a 1 year, $2,500,000 contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $1,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,500,000. In 2022, Harris will earn a base salary of $2,000,000 and a roster bonus of $500,000, while carrying a cap hit of $2,500,000 and a dead cap value of $1,000,000.

Zach Pascal

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Pascal signed a 1 year, $1,500,000 contract with the Eagles, including a $465,000 signing bonus, $1,500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,500,000. In 2022, Pascal will earn a base salary of $1,035,000 and a signing bonus of $465,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,500,000 and a dead cap value of $1,500,000.

Derek Barnett

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) reacts after a stop against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Barnett signed a 2-year contract worth $14 million with $7 million guaranteed at signing, with a third void year added for cap purposes.

The numbers are actually a 3 year, $15,210,000 contract including $8,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $5,070,000. In 2022, Barnett will earn a base salary of $4,500,000 and a roster bonus of $1,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $5,441,176 and a dead cap value of $6,000,000.

Boston Scott

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) carries the ball as Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Scott signed a 1 year, $1,750,000 contract with the Eagles, including $1,100,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,750,000.

Greg Ward

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Julian Love (20) recovers a fumble in front of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) and inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney (49) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ward returned on a 1 year, $1,000,000 contract with Philadelphia, including an average annual salary of $1,000,000. In 2022, Ward will earn a base salary of $965,000 and a roster bonus of $35,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,000,000.

Kyzir White

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) celebrates a tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

White joined the Eagles on a 1-year, $5 million deal.

The former Chargers linebacker signed a one-year contract worth $3 million fully guaranteed, with an additional $2 million is available through incentives. 4 void years were added for salary cap purposes.

Andre Chachere

Philadelphia Eagles safety Andre Chachere (21) on defense during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Chachere signed a 1 year, $875,000 contract with the Eagles, including a $25,000 signing bonus, $25,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $875,000. In 2022, Chachere will earn a base salary of $825,000, a signing bonus of $25,000 and a roster bonus of $25,000, while carrying a cap hit of $875,000 and a dead cap value of $25,000.

Nate Herbig

Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig (67) in coverage during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Herbig is expected to return for his fourth season with the franchise after rendering the talented guard. Another team can offer Herbig a contract, but the Eagles will possess the right to match any offer.

1

1