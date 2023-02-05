NFL fines Trent Williams $12,731 for unnecessary roughness in NFC Championship

It’s good that 49ers tackle Trent Williams isn’t retiring. He needs to earn back $12,731 that he lost as a result of last Sunday.

Via NFL Media, Wiliams has been fined $12,731 for unnecessary roughness during the NFC Championship. Williams was ejected after throwing Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the ground.

Wallace also was ejected, but he was not fined.

The moment caused many to remember this moment from a decade ago, when Williams slapped Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman after a playoff loss to Seattle.

