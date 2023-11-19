NFL fines Josh Jacobs another $21,855 for loweing helmet

Last week, after getting fined $21,855 for lowering his helmet to initiate forcible contact with an opponent in Week 9, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said the NFL "gotta chill with the BS."

It did not.

Jacobs have been fined again, for the same infraction. And it's the same amount, another $21,855.

It happened in the second quarter of Sunday night's game against the Jets. And no flag was thrown. Which is often the case with such infractions.

The rule is clear. A player can't lower his helmet and ram it into an opponent. People might not like it, but it's the rule.

Also, Jacobs has the right to appeal the fine. The NFL, which has been announcing all on-field fines this year for the first time, does not disclose the outcome of appeals.

Plenty of appeals are successful. Those who have decided to climb onto a soapbox and complain about the fine process need to keep that in mind. The NFL and the NFL Players Association have created the entire process. It includes hearing officers who are jointly hired and paid by the league and the union.

If Jacobs objects to the fine, he can appeal. If he's right, he'll prevail. If he's wrong, he hasn't had his pocket picked by the NFL. He's had the rules enforced against him.