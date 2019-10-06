NFL fines Ben Roethlisberger for wearing a watch. On the sideline. When he wasn't playing.

The NFL is on a roll these days with seemingly excessive player fines.

But really, do we expect anything different from the league?

Ben Roethlisberger ‘livid’

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was fined $5,000 by the NFL for wearing an Apple watch on the sideline on Monday night. In a game he didn’t even play.

Citing sources, Schefter writes that Roethlisberger was “livid” about the fine and is appealing it. Roethlisberger is bothered that he didn’t receive advance warning that he had violated a rule, just got the letter stating he’d been fined.

Injured Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and his Apple watch (left wrist). (AP)

The NFL bans all electronic devices that transmit messages.

It was the first game back on the sidelines for the 37-year-old after season-ending elbow surgery. Since he isn’t able to dress himself, his wife dressed him before the game and strapped the watch to his left wrist.

Earlier in the week, New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis revealed that the NFL had fined him over $7,000 for a uniform violation for wearing a headband under his helmet that reads “Man of God.”

