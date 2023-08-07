NFL fans roast Carson Wentz's ‘alternate' workout uniform originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

While NFL training camps are well underway, one former No. 2 overall pick is still without a job.

Quarterback Carson Wentz remains unsigned after being released by the Washington Commanders in February. The 30-year-old appears to be staying ready for his next opportunity, though.

Wentz took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of him working on his craft, and he made light of his current free-agent status in the process.

Wentz was pictured wearing gear from each of his previous three teams, donning a Commanders practice jersey, a Philadelphia Eagles helmet and Indianapolis Colts shorts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvnKwdOLJ5K

"Back in the lab ... just looks a little different so far this year #alternateuniforms #trainingcamp2023," Wentz wrote as the caption.

The "alternate" uniform caught the attention of NFL fans, who, of course, chimed in with jokes:

Buddy is dressed like a parlay lmao https://t.co/LSB9eVY3mY — Keg. (@GratefulKeg) August 6, 2023

The Carson Wentz Parlay (Eagles ML, Commanders ML, Colts ML) is +395 in Week 1 https://t.co/jUVjXxgfnf — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 7, 2023

This is one of those ‘build the worst QB’ graphics https://t.co/NO6ghZM8zv — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) August 6, 2023

Everyone is laughing but this is a $128M outfit. https://t.co/yQ3LgluWnK — Nathan (Curious Colt) (@Curious_Colt) August 6, 2023

not him wearing his whole resume to find a job https://t.co/pPhlCTWxTE — rochelle ✨ (@kase_inpoint) August 6, 2023

This is what a fifth grader would wear to Wacky Day at school https://t.co/jvV4cnXgBn — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 6, 2023

Carson Wentz: The Eras Tour https://t.co/j8uRfu2JqI — Carbie (@nuclearcarly) August 7, 2023

Not the Philiandinapolis Commeagles jersey https://t.co/8R8t1HOuuo — Sam Sherman (@Sherman_FFB) August 7, 2023

I’m old enough to remember when someone said he was better than Dak Prescott https://t.co/vB9XaiOLbr — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 7, 2023

Wentz is looking for his fourth team in as many seasons after being traded in back-to-back years.

He first was shipped from Philadelphia to Indianapolis and went on to post a 9-8 record as the Colts' starter in 2021. But after Indy lost its final two games to miss the playoffs, Wentz was then dealt to the Commanders.

Washington went just 2-5 with Wentz under center last season, and the quarterback lost the starting role multiple times over the course of the campaign. He threw for 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight total appearances.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in May that Wentz had received interest from multiple teams and was "open to various roles."