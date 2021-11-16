NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 11

CollegeFootballNews.com
·11 min read

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 11 highlighted by Dallas at Kansas City, Green Bay at Minnesota, and New York Giants at Tampa Bay

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 11 NFL Expert Picks
New England at Atlanta

8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: New England -7, o/u: 475

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: New England

Indianapolis at Buffalo

1:00, CBS
Line: Buffalo -7, o/u: 50

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

Baltimore at Chicago

1:00, CBS
Line:Baltimore -6.5, o/u: 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chicago
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Baltimore*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Detroit at Cleveland

1:00, FOX
Line: Cleveland -10, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cleveland*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cleveland*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cleveland
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland*

Houston at Tennessee

1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -10.5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tennessee
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tennessee*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Green Bay at Minnesota

1:00, FOX
Line: Green Bay -2.5, o/u: 49

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Minnesota
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Miami at New York Jets

1:00, CBS
Line: Miami -3, o/u: 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Jets
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Jets
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Miami
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

New Orleans at Philadelphia

1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -1.5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Philadelphia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Philadelphia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelpha
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New Orleans
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia

Washington at Carolina

1:00, FOX
Line: Carolina -3.5, o/u: 43

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Carolina
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Washington
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Carolina
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina

San Francisco at Jacksonville

1:0, FOX
Line: San Francisco -6.5, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: San Francisco*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: San Francisco
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco

Cincinnati at Las Vegas

4:05, CBS
Line: Cincinnati -1, o/u: 49

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Las Vegas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Dallas at Kansas City

4:25, FOX
Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 55.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

Arizona at Seattle

4:25, FOX
Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 49

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Arizona
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers

8:20, NBC
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -6, o/u: 47

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Chargers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pittsburgh
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

New York Giants at Tampa Bay

8:15, ESPN
Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 50.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 53-38 ATS: 46-45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 94-52-1 ATS: 72-54
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 89-54-1 ATS: 64-72
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com
SU: 95-64-1 ATS: 77-84
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 87-46-1 ATS: 85-51
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 77-57-1 ATS: 59-75
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 60-44-1 ATS: 46-58
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
SU: 55-36 ATS: 46-45
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 66-83-1 ATS: 73-76
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 78-58-1 ATS: 64-72

