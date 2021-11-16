NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 11

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 11 highlighted by Dallas at Kansas City, Green Bay at Minnesota, and New York Giants at Tampa Bay

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 11 NFL Expert Picks

Week 12 College Football Picks

New England at Atlanta

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: New England -7, o/u: 475

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New England

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: New England

Indianapolis at Buffalo

1:00, CBS

Line: Buffalo -7, o/u: 50

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Buffalo*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

Baltimore at Chicago

Story continues

1:00, CBS

Line:Baltimore -6.5, o/u: 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chicago

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Baltimore*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Detroit at Cleveland

1:00, FOX

Line: Cleveland -10, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cleveland*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cleveland*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cleveland

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland*

Houston at Tennessee

1:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -10.5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tennessee

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tennessee*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Green Bay at Minnesota

1:00, FOX

Line: Green Bay -2.5, o/u: 49

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Minnesota

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Miami at New York Jets

1:00, CBS

Line: Miami -3, o/u: 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Jets

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Jets

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Miami

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

New Orleans at Philadelphia

1:00, FOX

Line: Philadelphia -1.5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Philadelphia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Philadelphia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelpha

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New Orleans

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia

Washington at Carolina

1:00, FOX

Line: Carolina -3.5, o/u: 43

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Carolina

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Washington

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Carolina

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Washington

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina

San Francisco at Jacksonville

1:0, FOX

Line: San Francisco -6.5, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: San Francisco*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: San Francisco

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville

CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco

Cincinnati at Las Vegas

4:05, CBS

Line: Cincinnati -1, o/u: 49

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Las Vegas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Dallas at Kansas City

4:25, FOX

Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 55.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Dallas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

Arizona at Seattle

4:25, FOX

Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 49

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Arizona

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Arizona

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers

8:20, NBC

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -6, o/u: 47

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Chargers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LA Chargers

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pittsburgh

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

New York Giants at Tampa Bay

8:15, ESPN

Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 50.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 53-38 ATS: 46-45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 94-52-1 ATS: 72-54

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 89-54-1 ATS: 64-72

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com

SU: 95-64-1 ATS: 77-84

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 87-46-1 ATS: 85-51

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 77-57-1 ATS: 59-75

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 60-44-1 ATS: 46-58

John Williams, SoonersWire.com

SU: 55-36 ATS: 46-45

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 66-83-1 ATS: 73-76

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 78-58-1 ATS: 64-72

