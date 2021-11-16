NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 11
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 11 highlighted by Dallas at Kansas City, Green Bay at Minnesota, and New York Giants at Tampa Bay
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 11 NFL Expert Picks
NE at Atlanta | Indy at Buffalo
Balt at Chicago | Detroit at Clev
Houston at Tenn | GB at Minn
Miami at Jets | NO at Philadelphia
Wash at Carolina | SF at Jax
Cincinnati at Vegas | Dallas at KC
Arizona at Seattle | Pitt at Chargers
Giants at TB | Results So Far
Week 12 College Football Picks
New England at Atlanta
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: New England -7, o/u: 475
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: New England
Indianapolis at Buffalo
1:00, CBS
Line: Buffalo -7, o/u: 50
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Baltimore at Chicago
1:00, CBS
Line:Baltimore -6.5, o/u: 45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chicago
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Baltimore*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore
Detroit at Cleveland
1:00, FOX
Line: Cleveland -10, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cleveland*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cleveland*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cleveland
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland*
Houston at Tennessee
1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -10.5, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tennessee
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tennessee*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
Green Bay at Minnesota
1:00, FOX
Line: Green Bay -2.5, o/u: 49
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Minnesota
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
Miami at New York Jets
1:00, CBS
Line: Miami -3, o/u: 45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Jets
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Jets
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Miami
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami
New Orleans at Philadelphia
1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -1.5, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Philadelphia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Philadelphia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelpha
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New Orleans
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia
Washington at Carolina
1:00, FOX
Line: Carolina -3.5, o/u: 43
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Carolina
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Washington
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Carolina
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina
San Francisco at Jacksonville
1:0, FOX
Line: San Francisco -6.5, o/u: 46
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: San Francisco*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: San Francisco
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco
Cincinnati at Las Vegas
4:05, CBS
Line: Cincinnati -1, o/u: 49
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Las Vegas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
Dallas at Kansas City
4:25, FOX
Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 55.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City
Arizona at Seattle
4:25, FOX
Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 49
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Arizona
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers
8:20, NBC
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -6, o/u: 47
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Chargers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pittsburgh
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
New York Giants at Tampa Bay
8:15, ESPN
Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 50.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 53-38 ATS: 46-45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 94-52-1 ATS: 72-54
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 89-54-1 ATS: 64-72
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com
SU: 95-64-1 ATS: 77-84
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 87-46-1 ATS: 85-51
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 77-57-1 ATS: 59-75
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 60-44-1 ATS: 46-58
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
SU: 55-36 ATS: 46-45
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 66-83-1 ATS: 73-76
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 78-58-1 ATS: 64-72
