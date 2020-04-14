NFL draft: Wisconsin's Zack Baun, possible first-rounder, reportedly had diluted urine sample at NFL scouting combine

Wisconsin LB Zack Baun, a possible first-round prospect in the 2020 NFL draft, reportedly had his urine sample flagged at the NFL scouting combine for being diluted.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Baun blamed it on the fact that he drank too much water while trying to add weight.

Wisconsin’s Zach Baun, the third-rated linebacker on Mel Kiper Jr.’s board, notified all 32 teams that he testified positive for a diluted sample at the combine that he blamed on drinking too much water for weight-related weigh-in purposes, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2020

Excess of water can be one way that athletes mask the presence of performance-enhancing drugs. But for a player such as Baun, a pass rusher in college who appears light for that position in the NFL, it could have been a case of wanting his weight to be a few ticks higher to quash the notion that he’s undersized for the league.

Former Wisconsin outside linebacker Zack Baun reportedly had his urine sample flagged at the NFL scouting combine for being diluted. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baun is Yahoo Sports’ 34th overall prospect in this year’s class. He measured in at the combine in late February at 6-foot-2 3/8 and 238 pounds. But at the Senior Bowl a month earlier, Baun actually measured in higher at 240 pounds.

Baun was a standout for the Badgers in his redshirt senior season in 2019, finishing tied for seventh in FBS in tackles for loss (19.5) and ninth in sacks (12.5). He also made 76 tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception and two passes defended in earning second-team AP All-America and first-team all-Big Ten.

It’s unclear if his diluted sample will have an effect on his draft status. Prior to this report, he was expected to be taken somewhere late in Round 1 or early Round 2.

More from Yahoo Sports: