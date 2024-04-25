NFL Draft: Where do the Penn State Nittany Lions project to go?

DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – The 2024 NFL Draft is here with over a dozen Penn State players hoping to fulfill their dreams and be selected.

All will be revealed over the next three days, starting with the first round on April 25 from Detroit.

Until then, these are the draft expert’s predictions of where Penn State players will go.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu – OT

NFL analysts Bucky Brooks, Lance Zierlein, and Mel Kiper Jr. have Fashanu going 14th overall to the New Orleans Saints

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Fashanu going 9th overall to the Chicago Bears

Chop Robinson – Edge

Jeremiah has Robinson going 23rd overall to the Minnesota Vikings

Brooks and Kiper have Robinson going 26th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Zierlein has Robinson going 28th overall to the Buffalo Bills

Johnny Dixon – CB

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein has Dixon going in rounds 6-7

Keaton Ellis – CB

National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn with 247 Sports has Ellis going in rounds 2-3

Adisa Isaac – Edge

Zierlein has Isaac going in round 3

Hunter Nourzad – C

Zierlein has Nourzad going in round 4

History of Penn State players in the NFL Draft

Curtis Jacobs – LB

Zierlein has Jacobs going in round 5

Trey Potts – RB

Potts is slated to go undrafted as an unrestricted free agent

Alex Felkins – Placekicker

Felkins is predicted to go undrafted

Theo Johnson – TE

Zierlein has Johnson going in round 3

Daequan Hardy – CB

Zierlein has Hardy going in round 7

Kalen King – CB

Zierlein has King going in rounds 6-7

Caedan Wallace – OT

Zierlein has Wallace going in round 4

